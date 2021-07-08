Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Review: ‘Running Against the Wind’ and into uncertainty

By Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Derrick
 13 days ago

“Running Against the Wind” is purportedly based on real events, and it’s sloppy and sort of random enough to be true. Abdi Getachew (Ferhane Beker) and Solomon Tefera (Alamudin Abduselam) grow up best friends in rural Ethiopa. After Solomon’s father dies, the boys live together as brothers until Solomon steals a camera with a dream of becoming a photographer and runs away at around age 8. Solomon somehow survives on the mean streets of Addis Ababa, falling in with other street kids and eventually becoming a young man (now played by Mikias Wolde) with a wife and unbelievably darling toddler daughter (Yemariam Melkamu). It is, of course, only a matter of time before he gets mixed up with local crime figures.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Against The Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosDerrick

Review: Convoluted 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' shoots an air ball

Algorithms aren't easy to understand, but they're everywhere. They're the formulas and patterns used to determine mathematical equations inside computer networks; in practical usage, they're the reason why the suggestions in your Netflix queue show up in your Netflix queue. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" plays like it was thought...
CarsPosted by
Forbes

Caterham Seven 310R Review: Raging Against The Dying Of The Light-Weight

I write this sentence while consumed with frustration. Not at the car shown above, but at the weather and London traffic. It is the first weekend of July and, while the sun is warm, its presence is frequently obscured by heavy cloud cover, the sky a patchwork of joyful blue, acceptable white and thunderous grey.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dubai is making its own fake rain to beat 122F heat

The monsoon-like downpour drenches a busy highway, causing tricky driving conditions for the stream of SUVs. Sudden waterfalls appear on the side of the road.It would be a common sight in parts of Southeast Asia, but this is the United Arab Emirates, in the height of a summer heatwave which has seen temperatures regularly surpass 120F.And according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology, the precipitation was enhanced by cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall in the Gulf country.On Sunday, the UAE’s national weather service released video footage of the heavy downpours.Its cloud seeding operations are part of an...
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 Fight One-on-One – Watch

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 have been at odds for years, from an alleged robbery and social media disses to now squaring off in an empty parking lot in front of onlookers. Earlier this morning (July 21), at around 1 a.m., Almighty Jay shared a nearly minute-long video of his one-on-one fight against the New Jersey rapper.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Garrick, Dannielle, & Bert Living Separate Lives

The status of the Merrifield family is relatively unknown. Even more unknown is where they stand with their potential sister wife, Roberta. The Seeking Sister Wife finale ended with the Merrifields and Bert in Mexico. Dannielle’s two sons and parents joined. The sole purpose of the trip was to get Bert pregnant. So, what has happened since the season wrapped? This is what viewers know.
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
MoviesDerrick

Madonna documentary coming to streaming Paramount+ this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road. The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8.
Public Healthyale.edu

A Pandemic Landscape of Optimism and Uncertainty

We’re realizing that, as Dr. Anthony Fauci says, we’re starting to live in two Americas, one with high vaccination rates, one with low. Is COVID turning into a regional disease?. “The current small waves sweeping through many states seem to be almost exclusively occurring in regions that are under-vaccinated and...
AnimalsDerrick

What pairs with beetle? Startups seek to make bugs tasty

LONDON (AP) — Tiziana Di Costanzo makes pizza dough from scratch, mixing together flour, yeast, a pinch of salt, a dash of olive oil and something a bit more unusual — ground acheta domesticus, better known as cricket powder. Di Costanzo is an edible insect entrepreneur who holds cricket and...
CelebritiesDerrick

Pyotr Mamonov, Russian rock musician and actor, dies at 70

MOSCOW (AP) — Pyotr Mamonov, a rock musician, poet and actor who was a prominent figure in Russia's cultural scene for decades, has died. He was 70. Mamonov died Thursday at a Moscow hospital after two weeks in an artificial coma on a ventilator after testing positive for the coronavirus.
CelebritiesDerrick

Pyotr Mamonov, Russian rock musician and actor, dies at 70

MOSCOW (AP) — Pyotr Mamonov, a rock musician, poet and actor who was a prominent figure in Russia's cultural scene for decades, has died. He was 70. Mamonov died Thursday at a Moscow hospital after two weeks in an artificial coma on a ventilator after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy