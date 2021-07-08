Here's What We Know About Kate Winslet And Leonardo DiCaprio's Relationship

Photos from the set of Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, reveal a new glimpse at Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in costume. Based on the best-selling book of the same name, the movie is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. In the new set photos, DiCaprio and De Niro are both kitted out in period costume and there's a '20s car in the scene, too. Filming is currently underway in Fairfax, Oklahoma.