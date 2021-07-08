Detectives found cleaning supplies, ax in trunk of Breasia Terrell murder suspect's car

Search warrants released this week offer more information about what allegedly happened July 9, 2020 — the night Breasia Terrell went missing in Davenport. Terrell's disappearance sparked a nine-month search that ended when the 10-year-old's body was found March 22 by fishermen near DeWitt. About six weeks later Henry Dinkins, the man Terrell was staying with when she disappeared, was charged with her death.