Davenport, IA

Detectives found cleaning supplies, ax in trunk of Breasia Terrell murder suspect's car

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearch warrants released this week offer more information about what allegedly happened July 9, 2020 — the night Breasia Terrell went missing in Davenport. Terrell's disappearance sparked a nine-month search that ended when the 10-year-old's body was found March 22 by fishermen near DeWitt. About six weeks later Henry Dinkins, the man Terrell was staying with when she disappeared, was charged with her death.

