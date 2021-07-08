Team behind South Dakota's court-blocked recreational marijuana law in 2020 will try again

HARRISBURG – Legislation that makes improvements to PA’s five-year-old medical marijuana law has been signed into law by the governor. This year, members of the PA House and Senate drafted language to address several issues with the existing law. Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland & York Counties, who amended language into what is now Act 44 of 2021, said that the COVID-19 pandemic factored into the final product. The measure allows for curbside dispensing which benefits patients that have mobility issues and authorizes a 90 day supply amount of medicine rather than only a 30 day supply. Regan said that this and other language in the legislation builds on a successful program that is currently used by half-a-million Pennsylvanians.