Mink: Houston reportedly turned down some recent offers and at least four teams have reached out recently. CBS Sports' and 105.7 The Fan's Jason La Canfora tweeted that Houston "will play in 2021, with the right team, at the right time." It sure seems like he and his camp know he's a hot commodity and are willing to wait for the perfect combo of team and money – and they aren't worried about him getting a late start at training camp (or later?) in order to get it.