Climate group asks for time with Sun Valley leaders

The city Sun Valley was asked last week if it would consider committing to a goal of using sustainable energy sources by a certain date. Sun Valley Community School science teacher Scott Runkel, representing the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley, posed the question to the City Council and Mayor Peter Hendricks at their meeting July 1. Runkle he would like the mayor to allow the organization to make a presentation to the City Council as a future agenda item. He said he has made presentations to other Blaine County cities and the county.