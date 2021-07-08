Get your new Sony Xperia 1 III with $200 savings, OnePlus 8 and more devices are also on sale
We keep on getting some great deals from B&H. Now we find the latest Sony Xperia 1 III Dual-SIM model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space and 5G support, bundled with a pair of WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $1,298 after receiving a $200 discount, which basically means that you get a pair of WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds for free when you preorder your new Sony Xperia 1 III. Remember that this new device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.5-inch 4K HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple 12MP camera. And the WF-1000XM3 will give you 32 hours of non-stop battery life.pocketnow.com
