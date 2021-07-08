Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Sweden plane crash: ‘Several’ killed as aircraft carrying sky divers plummets to the ground outside Orebro

By Chiara Fiorillo
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MHHA_0arPw9jh00

SEVERAL people have died after a small aircraft carrying sky divers crashed in Sweden.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident at Örebro Airport at around 7.20pm today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUTOI_0arPw9jh00
The incident happened after takeoff at Örebro Airport Credit: EPA

Swedish police said several people died in the crash - but did not specify the exact death toll.

"It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said on their website. "Several people have died."

Police spokesman Lars Hedelin also said that one person had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said the plane was carrying nine people, including a pilot and eight parachutists.

SEVERE ACCIDENT

Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told local TT news agency: "It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff."

Local media said the plane caught fire after crashing, but the blaze has now been extinguished.

Emergency services - including ten ambulances - rushed to the scene, according to reports.

Rescue services located the aircraft alongside one of the runways, Carl-Johan Linde, spokesman for the Swedish Maritime Authority said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1M7T_0arPw9jh00
The plane crashed after takeoff at Örebro Airport Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYdk3_0arPw9jh00
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash Credit: EPA

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Örebro is the sixth-largest city in Sweden, with about 124,000 inhabitants.

Sky diving courses regularly take place in the city during the summer months - with a popular parachute club based in Örebro.

The city's airport is the fourth-largest cargo airport in Sweden.

In 2019, a tourist plane carrying nine people crashed into a Swedish river, killing all passengers.

Horrified eyewitnesses told how they heard a loud "bang" before the plane plunged into a river outside Umea during a skydiving trip.

Authorities said the passengers were skydivers and some witnesses told Swedish media they saw parachutists trying to jump off the plane just before the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBjNN_0arPw9jh00
The plane crashed at around 7.20pm today Credit: EPA

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Aircraft#Divers#Accident#Orebro#Swedish#Accident#Tt News Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
News Break
Health Services
Related
Accidentstoofab.com

Woman Killed on Ride-On Mower After Getting Hit by Plane

She was cutting grass near the airstrip. A woman has been killed after being hit by a plane while cutting grass. The 27-year-old woman was driving a ride-on lawnmower near a runway at the Saint-Esprit airfield in Quebec, Canada, on Monday when the accident occurred. "What we can understand is...
EnvironmentPosted by
KFI AM 640

76 People Killed By Lightning Strike; Several Took Selfies

A total of 76 people were killed during a lightning strike in northern India, including several who were taking selfies at the time near a historical fort. CBS News reports lightning strikes are common in the country during the June-September period, which marks the annual monsoon season, brining respite from the summer heat.
AccidentsNewsweek

28 People Aboard Russian Plane Believed Dead After Crash

About 28 people aboard a plane coming in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday are believed to be dead after it disappeared from radar and crashed in Russia. Officials from the Kamchatka region said the plane was on approach in fog and clouds, but it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from the radar before crashing.
AccidentsNewsweek

Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Dies Mid-Flight

A man onboard a Ryanair flight from England to Spain last week died mid-flight, despite efforts by crew members and other passengers to save him. An 84-year-old man travelling with members of his family became unresponsive around an hour into a flight from Manchester, England, to Malaga, Spain, last Friday afternoon, eyewitness Emma Gaskell told Manchester Evening News on Monday.
California Statearlnow.com

NEW: Local Couple Killed in California Plane Crash

A plane crash in California wine country has claimed the lives of three people, including an Arlington couple. Shauna and James Waite, who lived near Yorktown High School, were killed when their small plane crashed in a vineyard in Napa County on Friday morning. According to a post on the...
AccidentsNew York Post

Nine bodies recovered from Russian plane crash

MOSCOW — Rescuers have found the bodies of nine victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia’s Far East, local authorities said. An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Russia passenger plane that went missing in Siberia found after hard landing with ‘all passengers alive’

A Russian passenger plane that went missing in Siberia outside the city of Tomsk on Friday has been found after it made a hard landing, according to state media reports. While the emergencies ministry said there are survivors among the 17 people who were on board the Antonov An-28 aircraft, it didn’t give a definite number, according to Reuters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy