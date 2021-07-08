Latest expansion of Divvy bike-share system gets rolling in Lawndale
Chicago’s bike-share system continues to expand and the goal of covering the entire city is within reach, officials said Thursday. “By this time next year, the entire city will have access to bike share,” transportation commissioner Gia Biagi said at a Lawndale news conference announcing several new charging stations, including some for Divvy’s newer electic-assist bikes. “No city in the country in our class has that kind of access to bike share.”chicago.suntimes.com
