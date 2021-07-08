Why The Haunting Of Hill House Is An Awesome Choice For Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Warning: Spoilers for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, and want to avoid spoilers, consider this your last chance to escape. Previously on Fear Street Part 1: 1994, the historic rivalry between Shadyside and Sunnyvale caused a rift between young lovers Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Sam (Olivia Welch). Thanks to heated tensions, and an unfortunate car accident, Sam found herself the target of the fabled curse of Sarah Fier; a fate that has come to possess Shadyside residents and turn them into a killer in this interpretation of R.L. Stine’s famous book series. But now, with the flashback to the Camp Nightwing Massacre completed, Fear Street Part 2: 1978’s ending furthers our understanding of the killer curse that comes to visit every so often. Last call for those to abandon the spoiler train, as we’re about to look deeper into just what the second film in the Fear Street trilogy does to set up its third, and final, chapter.