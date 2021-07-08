Why The Haunting Of Hill House Is An Awesome Choice For Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights
The horror genre has given fans tons of iconic settings, from The Shining's Overlook Hotel to Friday the 13th's Camp Crystal Lake to Cube's...cubes. And I think most would agree that one of the most terrifying locations of all is the specter-filled home at the center of Shirley Jackson's seminal novel The Haunting of Hill House, which was adapted with spine-tingling aplomb for Netflix by filmmaker Mike Flanagan. If you thought Hill House was done scaring its inhabitants, though, you are sorely mistaken, as Universal Studios has revealed its always excellent Halloween Horror Nights celebration is bringing the dark and deadly mansion to life for 2021!www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0