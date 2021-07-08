Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Officers wrangle with 7-foot gator on Willis roadway

By Jose R. Gonzalez
yourconroenews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seven-foot alligator was removed from a north Montgomery County road on Wednesday evening after a motorcyclist had a close call with the beast, according to media reports. The biker phoned the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office after nearly striking the 300-pound gator on Cude Cemetary Road and FM 1097 in Willis. Officers had responded to an earlier sighting, but the large reptile returned to the woods, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

