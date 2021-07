The Phoenix Suns staved off a late-game comeback from the Milwaukee Bucks to pull out a win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Huge performances from Chris Paul (32 points, nine assists), Devin Booker (27 points, six assists) and Deandre Ayton (22 points, 19 rebounds), lifted the Suns to a win over a Bucks team that tried to climb back into the game after falling behind by as much as 20 points. Ultimately though, Milwaukee didn't get enough help from anyone outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to compete against the high-powered offense that the Suns brought in Game 1.