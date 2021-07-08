TikTok's Boat Dip Recipe Makes The Perfect Snack For Your Next Lake Day

Popeyes is putting a twist on its iconic chicken sandwich with the launch of brand new nuggets, and they’re about to be a game-changer. Popeyes’ new Chicken Nuggets are described by the brand as “poppable” versions of the very popular chicken sandwich (sans bun and toppings, of course), so if you’re a fan of the sandwich, you’ll definitely want to check out the bite-sized version. The summer of 2019 was all about Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich, and it looks like 2021 is going to be all about the nuggs. Here’s everything you need to know about the crispy little bites.