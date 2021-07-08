Chris Pratt Reveals Origins of His ‘Monkeyboy’ Nickname and How He Eerily Predicted ‘Jurassic World’ Role

I’m going to reveal something very embarrassing about myself. When Jurassic World first came out back in 2015, I thought it was going to be a massive flop. I know, I know. In hindsight, that sounds utterly ridiculous. We now know that putting the word “Jurassic” in front of anything is going to sell it like gangbusters. But, back then, I thought the whole idea of dinosaurs on the loose had run its course after 2001’s somewhat disappointing Jurassic Park III. I had no idea at the time that the Chris Pratt / Bryce Dallas Howard revival would give such a massive shot in the arm to the franchise, or that the series would go on to cross so many box office milestones.