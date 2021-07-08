Cancel
Chris Pratt Reveals Origins of His ‘Monkeyboy’ Nickname and How He Eerily Predicted ‘Jurassic World’ Role

By Kourtnee Jackson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 12 days ago
Early numbers for The Tomorrow War have Chris Pratt sitting on top of the action genre again. As chatter flows about a possible sequel, the actor is steady promoting the film with upbeat interviews. And there’s so much to learn. Pratt recently sat down with IMDb to talk about his career, his unique nickname, and the serendipitous way he predicted his role in Jurassic World.

www.cheatsheet.com

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

