Water Safety: HMG offers tips for parents this summer

Everyone has seen the public service announcements, read the notices and heard the radio spots regarding defensible space which is the only area between a home and a potential fiery disaster. Mowing, trimming, and pruning shrubbery and trees and relocating combustible materials like firewood piles is always advised, year after year. Living in the rural environs, like people in the Anza Valley, are familiar with the dangers of failing to maintain a buffer zone. They employ hazard reduction methods like weed whacking and mowing to help keep home and property safe in the event of a wildland fire. In 2005 a new state law came into effect that extended the defensible space clearance around homes and structures from 30 feet to 100 feet. Studies have shown that proper and safely conducte.