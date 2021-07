“The Bold Type” premiered in 2017 and ever since has been one of the fashion magazine world’s guilty pleasures. Is it in any way a realistic depiction of what working in media is like in this day and age? Not in the slightest. But that’s precisely what makes it such a fun watch — right down to the clothes. The show follows three best friends and colleagues at Scarlet magazine, which is based on Cosmopolitan magazine (Cosmo’s former editor in chief Joanna Coles was involved in the show’s development). Kat, Jane and Sutton each develop their own senses of style over the seasons, and for the fifth and final one, costume designer Mandi Line was tapped to bring it all home.