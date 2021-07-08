‘Loki’ Director Kate Herron Brought Marvel a 60-Page Pitch for the Disney+ Series

Since its series debut in June, Loki has taken the world by storm. Marvel’s third Disney+ series to come out this year, the show follows the franchise’s beloved trickster as he takes on the Time Variance Authority — an organization that may not have the best of intentions for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) himself or the Sacred Timeline they claim to rule over. The show, which is directed by Kate Herron, has become one of the most popular series out right now. That could have to do with its fun take on alternate timelines, which has clearly seen some pretty thorough planning.