Colorado State

Colorado wildlife officials seeking bear with plastic bucket stuck on head

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
July 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said they are trying to locate a bear photographed with a plastic bucket stuck around its head.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear has been spotted at least twice with the plastic bucket stuck around its head, most recently Thursday morning on Grace Miller's deck in Camino Bosque.

CPW spokesman Jason Clay said the bucket doesn't appear to be causing the bear any pain or affecting its mobility, and the animal appears to still be able to eat and drink. He said officials are concerned about what might happen when the bear puts on weight later in the season.

"It's still able to eat, but as the season goes on and that bear grows, [the bucket] won't allow it to expand much," Clay told the Boulder Daily Camera. "So it could become a problem for that bear later in the year, and we'd like to help it out."

