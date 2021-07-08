Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

College Basketball Winners and Losers of 2021 NBA Draft Decisions

By Lila Bromberg
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 12 days ago

The 2021 NBA draft withdrawal deadline came and went Wednesday, giving men’s college basketball teams more clarity on their rosters for the upcoming 2021–22 season. With a loaded draft class; extra eligibility due to the pandemic; and name, image and likeness now in play; several significant stars who were on the fence elected to return to their respective programs.

Not every team got good news; however, and there were a few surprise exits. Which programs’ title hopes were bolstered with this year’s decisions and which diminished? Our biggest winners and losers are below—note that teams weren’t penalized for players who were expected to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Evvb_0arPtr0r00
Robert Scheer/Indianapolis Star/USA TODAY Images

Winner: UCLA

UCLA is going to be dangerous next season. Johnny Juzang and Cody Riley both withdrew from the draft Wednesday, meaning Mick Cronin brings back nearly every single member of a roster that made it to the men’s Final Four in 2021 (only senior Chris Smith left). Juzang received an invite to the NBA combine and was a potential second-round pick, and UCLA will greatly benefit from getting the NCAA tournament star back. He averaged 16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season, putting college basketball on notice with a combined 57 points in the Elite Eight and Final Four.

The Bruins also bring in some new additions that make this team even more of a threat to the rest of college hoops. Five-star Peyton Watson and Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson join UCLA as pieces that can contribute right away, and four-star Will McClendon, who is ranked No. 60 in the 2021 class by Sports Illustrated, will be in the mix as well.

Loser: Marquette

Marquette was already facing a lot of change this offseason after replacing head coach Steve Wojciechowski with Shaka Smart and losing a slew of players to the transfer portal. Following the deadline, the program will also be without its two leading scorers from a season ago. Guard D.J. Carton declared and signed with an agent in late April. Forward Dawson Garcia withdrew from the draft Tuesday, but he announced two days later he would be transferring to North Carolina instead of returning to Marquette.

The Golden Eagles also lost their third-, fourth- and fifth-leading scorers to the portal, with Koby McEwen transferring to Weber State, Jamal Cain joining Oakland and Theo John signing with Duke. The team returns only two players who saw significant time on the court last season (Justin Lewis and Greg Elliott). While Marquette picked up its own transfers in Maryland’s Darryl Morsell, Oklahoma’s Kur Kuath and Clemson’s Olivier-Maxence Prosper, that won’t be even close to enough to make up for losing more than 80% of its scoring, 76% of its rebounding and 91% of its assist production from a 2020–21 season in which it struggled to a 13–14 record in a weaker than normal Big East.

Winner: St. John’s

The expectations for St. John’s rose significantly this week, thanks to Julian Champagnie announcing his withdrawal from the draft Monday. His brother, Justin, who went to Pittsburgh, hired an agent in May and will be turning pro. Julian received an invite to the combine and likely could have been a mid-to-late second-round pick, but instead he’ll return to St. John’s to build upon a sophomore campaign that saw him named a first team All-Big East selection and the co-winner of the Big East Most Improved Player award.

In addition to returning their leader in points (19.8), rebounds (7.4) and steals (1.4) from a season ago, the Red Storm picked up a key transfer in Hofstra’s Tareq Coburn. The guard, who committed to the program on July 3, averaged 15.1 points on 39.6% shooting from beyond the arc, along with 3.8 rebounds, as a senior last year. With guard Montez Mathis joining the team from Rutgers as another key transfer (alongside Purdue’s Aaron Wheeler and Fordham’s Joel Soriano in the frontcourt), St. John’s might just have the boost it needs to make the field of 64 for the first time since 2014–15.

Loser: Maryland

Before the G League Elite Camp and NBA combine, 6' 6" wing Aaron Wiggins was nowhere to be seen on mock drafts or big board rankings. He told the media that he would base much of his decision over whether he had a shot at being selected in the first round, and while the decision was up in the air, the assumption was that he would return to Maryland. But on Monday, the 22-year-old announced he would be forgoing the rest of his eligibility.

The Terps also lost Darryl Morsell, the reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year who was regarded as the “heart and soul” of the team. With a fifth year of eligibility due to the pandemic, he left all of his options open and decided to transfer to Marquette after getting NBA feedback. Though Wiggins and Morsell are significant losses that likely bump the team from a national title contender, head coach Mark Turgeon is still expected to field a talented unit. Eric Ayala, who led all scorers with 15.1 points per game in 2020–21, is returning after testing the draft waters, and Maryland brings in transfers Qudus Wahab (Georgetown) and Fatts Russell (Rhode Island).

Winner: Kansas

Everything has fallen into place quite perfectly for Bill Self over the past week, with the trio of Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin all withdrawing from draft consideration. Agbaji, who averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season, was the biggest decision of the group. He received an invite to the combine but wasn’t able to elevate his stock. The same held true for Wilson at the G League Elite Camp.

Now, Kansas returns four of its five starters from a season ago along with the addition of Martin, a two-time All-Pac-12 first team honoree at Arizona State. The Jayhawks also bring in four four-star freshmen, highlighted by top 50 players Zach Clemence and KJ Adams. The talent is there for Self to lead his team back to the top of the Big 12, with hopes of getting the program past the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018.

Loser: Ohio State

Duane Washington Jr. was expected by many to return to Ohio State next season, but he decided to stay in the draft after doing wonders for his stock at the G League Elite Camp and NBA combine. Washington was a third team All-Big Ten selection in 2020–21, averaging a team-high 16.4 points on 37.4% shooting from deep, along with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Though E.J. Liddell will return after testing the draft, losing Washington does significantly temper expectations for the Buckeyes this season. Guard CJ Walker declared for the draft as well, though that was a much more expected move. Ohio State brings in transfers Joey Brunk (Indiana) and Jamari Wheeler (Penn State), which will surely help, but without Washington they go from what was thought to be a top 10 preseason team to a top 25 squad.

Winner: Arizona State

Throughout last season, Marcus Bagley was widely assumed to be a future first-round draft pick—surely, Arizona State wouldn’t get him back. But the forward’s stock tumbled after he didn’t compete in scrimmages at the NBA combine and had a bad showing at his pro day, leading him to withdraw from the draft Wednesday. He was in the transfer portal and would have been a huge get for any program, so the Sun Devils got a big win when he announced Thursday he’ll be returning to Tempe.

Bagley played only 12 games while dealing with multiple injuries in 2020–21, but he impressed in his time on the court, averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Arizona State has had an offseason full of turnover after finishing with an 11–14 record, with nine new players added to the roster amid numerous departures. While it remains unclear how well Bobby Hurley’s new group will mesh, the return of Bagley is a welcome surprise that instantly makes the Sun Devils better.

Loser: West Virginia

West Virginia saw its expectations dampen notably this week after Miles McBride announced he won’t be returning to Morgantown. McBride was invited to the NBA combine, where he managed to impress scouts and improve his stock, leading to his departure. He led the Mountaineers in points (15.9), assists (4.8), steals (1.9) and three-point percentage (41.4%) last season. Head coach Bob Huggins will also be without his second-leading scorer and top rebounder Derek Culver, who signed with an agent a few months ago.

Winner: Michigan

Michigan is in prime position to repeat its success in the Big Ten after Hunter Dickinson and transfer DeVante’ Jones both withdrew from the NBA draft this week. Dickinson was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season and will once again anchor the paint for the Wolverines in 2021–22, while Jones joins the program after being named the Sun Belt Player of the Year at Coastal Carolina, where he averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Both received invites to the G League Elite Camp but weren’t able to improve their stock enough there.

Franz Wagner, Isaiah Livers and Chaundee Brown all left the program for the draft months ago, but with Dickinson back and an abundance of talented auditions, Michigan looks dangerous. Head coach Juwan Howard brings in the top recruiting class in the country, highlighted by five-star forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, who are ranked by SI as the No. 8 and 9 best prospects in the class, and fellow McDonald’s All-American guard Kobe Bufkin.

Winner: Texas Tech

The Texas Tech program has had a less-than-ideal offseason with head coach Chris Beard’s leaving to take the Texas job in April, but the Red Raiders got a major boost Wednesday when Terrence Shannon Jr. withdrew from the draft. Shannon, who averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season, was projected as a late first-round to early second-round pick in recent months and will look to improve his stock this upcoming season.

The guard’s return is great news for new head coach Mark Adams, who lost Mac McClung to the draft (as expected) and had key guards Kyler Edwards and Micah Peavy transfer. Shannon will anchor the team alongside returning starters Kevin McCullar and Marcus Santos-Silva, vastly improving the Red Raiders’ chances at an NCAA tournament berth.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Johnny Juzang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ncaa Tournament#Ucla#Rutgers#Marquette Marquette#The Golden Eagles#Weber State#Clemson#The Red Storm#Hofstra#Purdue#Fordham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Rutgers University
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’

NBA Rumors: Lakers’ Potential ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100M’. The Los Angeles Lakers may face a huge stumbling block in their pursuit of the ultimate third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Ball’s market value is likely to reach $100 million. Lonzo Ball is being linked to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBASports Illustrated

Hawks Star Trae Young Takes Issue With Team USA Snub

Less than two weeks before the start of the Tokyo Games, Team USA is in the process of finding a replacement for Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who will not travel to Tokyo after being placed in health and safety protocols on Wednesday. Though it's unclear who will be tabbed as Beal's fill-in, one star player apparently is out of the running.
NBAGolf Digest

Drunk as hell Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis just became a meme that will last a lifetime

Long after the dust had settled on the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals victory, two of the team's top role players, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis, came back out on to the court to do a dual interview on NBA TV. A bold move from NBA TV, to say the least, as these two were very likely doing some celebrating in the locker room between the final whistle and the time they sat down.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: Bucks to pay luxury tax after Jrue Holiday's championship bonus pushes team past threshold

NBA owners frequently say that they are willing to pay the luxury tax for a team capable of contending for a championship, but never has that qualifier applied as directly as it does to the Milwaukee Bucks. By virtue of defeating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and clinching the franchise's first title since 1971, the newly crowned NBA champions now have to pay the luxury tax for the 2020-21 season. Why? Because, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Jrue Holiday has a $1 million championship incentive in his contract that triggered when the Bucks won it all.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Where Key Remaining College Basketball Transfers Could Be Heading

The July 7 deadline for college players to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their eligibility has provided plenty of clarity about what rosters look like for the 2021–22 season. That said, four elite players who tested the NBA waters before entering the transfer portal have the talent to significantly shift the national landscape. Here’s everything you need to know about where these impact names could land.

Comments / 0

Community Policy