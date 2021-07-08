VR Collection Brings More App Lab Savings From Indie Studios
Since its launch earlier this year the App Lab distribution method for Oculus Quest has seen a huge uptake by indie developers with a large array of titles now available. Finding them all on the actual Oculus Store isn’t easy so it’s simpler to go through a platform like SideQuest. A group of 23 indie developers also came up with another solution, offering bundles via a dedicated website. Lab Surprise was the first instance of this initiative but only run until May. Now the same group is back with a new version, VR Collection.www.vrfocus.com
