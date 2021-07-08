Capitol Report: Second special session begins on June 28
Hello again. The Legislature is currently in interim status following adjournment from our second special session on Monday, June 28 when the House of Representatives joined the Senate in approving the effective date for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. With the governor signing the budget on Wednesday, June 30, we were able to avoid a threatened government shutdown, which would have had ripple effects on state services throughout Alaska, the economy, and most importantly, our citizens.www.thecordovatimes.com
