Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Capitol Report: Second special session begins on June 28

By Sen. Gary Stevens
thecordovatimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello again. The Legislature is currently in interim status following adjournment from our second special session on Monday, June 28 when the House of Representatives joined the Senate in approving the effective date for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. With the governor signing the budget on Wednesday, June 30, we were able to avoid a threatened government shutdown, which would have had ripple effects on state services throughout Alaska, the economy, and most importantly, our citizens.

www.thecordovatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Kiehl
Person
Lisa Murkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Legislature#Alaska Permanent Fund#Alaska Senate#Alaska Anchorage#Power Cost Equalization#Wwami#House#Minorites#D Bethel#Sb 19#Sesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
U.S. PoliticsOzona Stockman

Absent lawmakers stymie special session

Nearly 60 Texas House Democrats left the state last Monday for Washington, D.C. in an effort to stop passage of a Republican-led elections bill. This in effect blocks all legislation since the House doesn’t have a quorum present. As the Austin American Statesman and other media outlets reported, Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to arrest the absent lawmakers upon their return. While in Washington,…
kmxt.org

Speaker Stutes on the upcoming special session

Republican House Speaker Louise Stutes of Kodiak joined KMXT’s Talk of the Rock Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming special legislative session. She also touched upon her relationship with the state Republican Party’s leadership and minority Republicans in the legislature. Speaker Stutes spoke very candidly on the state legislature during...
Louisiana Statebizmagsb.com

Veto session to begin July 20

Louisiana State Legislative leaders announced that neither the Senate nor the House of Representatives received the required number of ballots to declare a veto session unnecessary, paving the way for a constitutionally mandated veto session to begin July 20th. “The majority of Senators have heard from their constituents who have...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

11 Special Session agenda items in jeopardy

With dozens of Texas democrats vowing to stay in Washington, D.C. until the special legislative session is over, state republicans say their boycott is putting a lot more at stake, even public safety. University of Houston-Downtown Dr. David Branham shares some insight.
Politicscasscountynow.com

Legislature returns for special session

The Texas Legislature convened in special session last Thursday and GOP legislators introduced a fresh set of voting bills after Democrats blocked an earlier attempt during the regular session by walking out in May, preventing a quorum. HB3 and SB 1 don’t include some of the more controversial measures that were ...
Politicsthejenatimes.net

Capitol Briefing… Firment for veto session

On July 2nd Gov. Edwards officially vetoed 28 bills by Republican legislators, including bills that would have secured our Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms, protected women’s sports, prevented vaccine mandates, and guaranteed free and fair elections. Many of these bills vetoed by the governor passed in the state legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. It is absolutely imperative…
easttexasradio.com

Special Texas Legislative Session Begins Thursday 07.08.21

A special session of the State Legislature starts today, and a battle over voting protocols is tops on Governor Abbott’s list. Derek Cohen with the Texas Public Policy Foundation says it’s vital that the state looks to roll back an expansion of mail-in ballots. GOP leaders were given the green light to push for voting changes when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized Arizona’s law, imposing restrictions on how votes may be cast and collected.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Lieutenant Governor McGeachin Requests Special Session

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has written a letter to the Idaho Speaker of the House to call the legislature back into session. Her request is in response to the announcement by Boise healthcare providers Saint Alphonsus, Saint Luke's, and Primary Health to force their workers to take the Covid-19 shot or be terminated. We've called on the legislature to return to session in an article that you can view here.
Saint Paul, MNthetrumantribune.com

REP. OLSON REVIEWS SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION

July 1 — ST. PAUL — On July 1, the Minnesota House adjourned a special session after approving a new state budget. State Rep. Bjorn Olson (R-Elmore) said the special session was necessary as House and Senate leadership had not passed a single budget bill throughout the 2021 regular session, which ended in May.
Politicskwhi.com

GOV. ABBOTT ANNOUNCES AGENDA FOR SPECIAL SESSION BEGINNING THURSDAY

Governor Greg Abbott has laid out the agenda for Texas legislators when they meet tomorrow (Thursday) at the Capitol to begin a special session. Eleven agenda items are set to be considered by lawmakers during the session, which was called after items that Abbott considered to be priorities during the 87th Legislature did not make it to his desk. The regular session ended after House Democrats walked out to block passage of legislation that would have imposed stricter voting laws.
PoliticsBaton Rouge Business Report

‘LaPolitics’: Historic veto session begins Tuesday

There’s no shortage of political stories stirring as we head into the weekend. This morning, the leadership of the Louisiana Legislature announced its membership’s support for the state’s first-ever veto override session. The tallying commenced this morning at the Capitol, where crews are also preparing for Saturday’s viewing ceremony of four-term Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, who died Monday. And this afternoon, qualifying of candidates for the October ballot will also conclude, setting the names that voters will pass judgment on in the fall.
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Kolkhorst, Leman weigh in on special session

As the special session of the Texas Legislature continues, Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) and State Representative Ben Leman (R) call out the Texas House Democrats who left the state in protest on one proposed bill. "We are working swiftly because special session only lasts 30 days. I know my...
Mineola, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Committees work through weekend on special session agenda

Holding unusual Saturday and Sunday hearings, Senate committees continued considering topics Governor Greg Abbott placed on the agenda for the special session that began last Thursday. Saturday saw the Senate State Affairs Committee consider the session's marquee issue - elections. SB 1, by Mineola Senator Bryan Hughes would establish uniform...
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas Republicans advance voting restrictions in special session

AUSTIN — New voting restrictions in Texas moved a step closer to becoming law this weekend after two committees advanced the legislation in a special session, setting up a floor vote in the coming days on a GOP proposal that civil rights leaders say would hurt communities of color. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy