Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

A Commitment to Youth: Storyteller Children’s Center Withstood the Pandemic

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Barbara has been all awash with talk about the reopening of public schools ever since the pandemic shut them down last spring. Parents of school-age children have had different desires and needs in this area as the situation and responses including various methods of remote learning shifted, with some schools reopening earlier than others, amid different ways of coping with the coronavirus crisis.

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pandemic#Covid#Cate School#Braille Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy