‘Outlander’ Villain Is Reportedly In Talks to Join the DC Extended Universe

By Perry Carpenter
 12 days ago
Outlander has had its share of villains during its first five seasons. One of the absolute worst was Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies. The character actor has been in a number of popular franchises during his career. And it appears he’s about to add the DC Extended Universe to his resume.

