‘Outlander’ Villain Is Reportedly In Talks to Join the DC Extended Universe

People might think that they’ve seen a lot of villains from the Marvel universe already, but they really haven’t seen anything other than a handful of the biggest and most noticeable villains that are there to be used. Some of them might never get used either because they’re too scary, or because the budget would increase exponentially for all the characters that would be needed. It’s also possible that since some of them are bound to Spider-Man that they won’t be used unless Sony and the MCU want to come to a firmer agreement. But Marvel has a wide array of villains that are absolutely terrifying for different reasons, and it’s difficult to pick through them when it comes to which ones are scariest since let’s be honest, a lot of people are scared by different things, which means that what’s terrifying to one person might be commonplace or even comical to another. There are villains in the Marvel universe that are scary enough that they’ve actually been deemed as the type that won’t be shown in the MCU since they could possibly be a little too difficult to present in any family-friendly movie. One has to admit that even Deadpool, which is now owned by Disney, has toned down their villains in the last two movies since Deadpool gets rather gory in the comics and is usually cracking a joke while it’s happening. There are villains in the Marvel universe that are horrifying to think of since their arrival would mean the deaths of a lot of people and destruction on a level that many studios might not want to display.