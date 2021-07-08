Cancel
Boise, ID

Boise Hospital’s Non-Vaccinated Employees Will Be Terminated

Breaking News out of Trinity Health Systems which is the umbrella group over Saint Alphonsus here in Boise is stirring up intense reactions nationwide. According to an announcement at Saint Alphonsus, all employees that are not vaccinated for COVID-19 by September 21st, 2021 will be terminated. After a year of...

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

