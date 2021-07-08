Hot Air Balloons Headed to Idaho as Spirit of Boise Announce Dates

Last week we camped and played in Lowman and Stanley area. On Saturday evening we didnt finish playing and fishing at Red Fish Lake in Stanley until about 10pm. Our campsite was set up about an hour down the road in Lowman. While we saw maybe 1 or 2 deer on the way up to Stanley, it was a whole different story at dusk going into night. We both had to keep our eyes peeled especially around every corner. We easily saw over a dozen, probably closer to 20 in the hour drive. In the road, on the road, on the side of the road, by themselves in little groups of two and three. Seriously lots of deer and elk. Thank goodness we didn't hit any although we had to slow way way down and even honk more than once.