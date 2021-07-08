Cancel
Hot Air Balloons Headed to Idaho as Spirit of Boise Announce Dates

Kekeluv
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It feels good to see so many of our favorite events coming back this Summer and beyond. so many of us have years of memories at things like the Boise Music Festival or the time you won a goldfish for your kids at the Western Idaho Fair. Memories are made...

Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Explore Castles in Idaho with These Photos

When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. Missive and lavish castles are something other worldly to me. You would have to travel to Ireland or France or some other far away land to see one in person. The medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state.
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

FIRST LOOK: Boise’s Newest Park Has Something For Everyone

The City of Boise completed the construction and opened its newest park. Bowler Park is an over 24-acre park with beautiful views and activities for your entire household. The park is named for the couple Beth and Bruce Bowler, who donated the land for a park in 1995. The park is located in the highly scenic Surprise Valley in Southeast Boise.
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

What Does Every Idaho BBQ Need?

You spoke and we listened, and laughed. I asked on Facebook what every Idaho BBQ needs and the responses ranged from strange, interesting, funny, spot on and mouth watering. The one that I was surprised didn't come up was fry sauce. My man is a Boise Native and loves his fry sauce, on more than just fries. Anyway, that is one I am adding to the list. Now lets take a peek at your responses:
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Water Shortage Is Here

Idaho is a state that defied logic with its vast irrigation system. Our irrigation system is a model for the world for creating rich farmland out of a desert. That system has now reached its limit with the drought that we're experiencing this Summer. Or is it because we've overdeveloped an area with finite water resources? Or let's blame the snowpack. Could our state one day resemble the deserts around Phoenix, Arizona, where the lawns are of rock and not grass?
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Why Is There a Cross on Top of Boise’s Iconic Table Rock?

It's something we never really thought about until it was called out in several negative reviews of Boise's most popular hiking trail on Yelp. Like the sky being blue or the grass being green, we just accepted the 60 foot tall cross perched at the end of Table Rock's plateau as something that just "is." However, one Yelp reviewer felt like "Did we need to put a cross on it?" was a question for the ages, so that's when we got curious about why it was actually there.
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho Just Got Bigger

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Rocks National Reserve increased in size now that private land has become part of the reserve near Almo, Idaho. The National Park Service announced the acquisition of 22.2 acres of private property, known as the Gibson property, within the reserve boundaries. "Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing," said Wallace Keck, Superintendent, City of Rocks National Reserve said in a prepared statement. "Park maps will be updated soon to orient visitors to the new public lands." Keck said the only thing the public cannot do within the new addition is camp, which is only allowed in designated, numbered, campsites within the reserve. The new addition is located between Register Rock and Elephant Rock.
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Drivers: It’s Time to Adapt to Big City Driving

I was recently talking to someone who's lived in Boise their whole life and they told me about the days when they could drive from Meridian to Eagle on Eagle Rd in under 10 minutes. Those days are obviously long gone. The Boise area is growing, growing, growing. I know I'm going to get a lot of hate for this telling Boise natives to adapt to their own city but Boise drivers, it's time to adapt.
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Missing This National Chain, Luckily We Have A Local Version

El Pollo Loco is on seemingly every list of America's favorite restaurant chains and we don't have one here, but we do have a local version that might even be better!. El Pollo Loco, or "The Crazy Chicken" translated from Spanish to English, one of America's favorite chain restaurants, serves up chicken, burritos, rice, beans, all the fixins and definitely noteworthy, their mac n cheese. Nom. Anyway, Boise doesn't have El Pollo Loco. We just have regular, not very crazy chicken. One thing that consistently appears when you search "El Pollo Loco" and "Boise" together on Google, is "Fiesta Chicken", so I had to do a little bit of research.
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Plenty Of Job Openings In Idaho, But Do They Even Offer Livable Wages?

With the pandemic winding down (or ramping up again?), businesses are trying to get back to normal but staffing shortages are making it near impossible. Restrictions have been lifted for some time, making restaurants and bars happening places again. But there is definitely a difference in service these days with patrons experiencing lengthy wait times for their food and drink, and some places are having to close altogether because there simply aren't enough employees to keep them running. There has been a narrative running that people simply don't want to work and are living off unemployment because they're lazy. But now that unemployment in Idaho has been reduced and workers are still not returning to jobs, it begs the question: Are they lazy, or are the jobs they were working not providing livable wages?
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Who’s Representing Idaho At The Olympics

Idaho is not the largest state in the union however we are no small potato when it comes to representing the U.S.A. at the Olympics. Over the years Idaho has produced some unforgettable Olympians. Kristin Armstrong is our neighbor but she's definitely in the history books as a three-time Olympic...
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Car Hits Deer, Bursts into Flames. Get This So it Doesn’t Happen to You

Last week we camped and played in Lowman and Stanley area. On Saturday evening we didnt finish playing and fishing at Red Fish Lake in Stanley until about 10pm. Our campsite was set up about an hour down the road in Lowman. While we saw maybe 1 or 2 deer on the way up to Stanley, it was a whole different story at dusk going into night. We both had to keep our eyes peeled especially around every corner. We easily saw over a dozen, probably closer to 20 in the hour drive. In the road, on the road, on the side of the road, by themselves in little groups of two and three. Seriously lots of deer and elk. Thank goodness we didn't hit any although we had to slow way way down and even honk more than once.
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

To Serve and Pawtect: Meet the Boise Police Dogs

A very special unit in the Boise Police Department consists of ten members who's job is to serve and PAWtect. From sniffing out drugs and explosives to locating the bad guys themselves, the K-9 unit is an essential part of BPD. Don't let their cuteness fool you either. These are working dogs who take their jobs very seriously.
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Hawks Are Attacking Small Dogs and Cats in Boise

A rather funny post went up in a local Facebook group over the weekend and I just had to share it. Yes, you know the reference of "hide your kids, hide your wife"--right?. While this woman woke up afraid because of a strange man was in bed with her--and her brother went viral for warning the community--it's a different type of warning on the streets of Boise.

