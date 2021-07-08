Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Mason City now accepting applications for its forgivable loan programs

By Melanie Mergen
Globe Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Mason City announced Thursday it's now accepting applications for its forgivable loan programs. Through the Downtown Revitalization Loan (DoRL) and the Corridor Revitalization Loan (CoRL) programs, the city provides assistance for improving commercial properties in downtown Mason City and "older commercial corridors" along North and South Federal Avenue and Highway 122 in the central part of the city.

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Mason City, IA
Business
City
Mason City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgivable Loan#Commercial Property#The Mason City Council#Dorl#Local News Editor#The Globe Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
Posted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy