Boise Olympian Speaks Out On Marijuana Use For Athletes

My love for fishing developed in my early 20s when I moved to Alaska. I grew up in Arizona and while I fished a little here and there during family mountain trips, I didn't fully appreciate the joy of fishing until Alaska showed me the way. Fast forward over a decade and Idaho has it going on when it comes to fishing. Just this past weekend my man and I caught 8 fish between us at Red Fish Lake in Stanley Idaho while on paddleboards with my pup Ani chillin on my board the whole time. <3 While I love fishing for the sport, I also love eating my wins, but after they are fully gutted, cleaned and cooked.