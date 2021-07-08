Cancel
Former MU journalism professor Michael Grinfeld dies at 70

By Joy Mazur
Columbia Missourian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Jonathan Grinfeld, a lawyer who became a magazine writer and then taught the craft at the MU School of Journalism, died Monday in Tucson at the age of 70. Former colleague John Fennell said Grinfeld brought "a deep background" to the school through his experience as a lawyer and insurance executive, but he also had "this whole other side of himself," developed through freelance writing and journalism.

