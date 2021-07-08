Former MU journalism professor Michael Grinfeld dies at 70

“I’ve been looking forward to this all week,” exclaimed a (White) woman I didn’t know as she grabbed an empty seat next to me in the conference room. I smiled and introduced myself as I closed my Palm Pilot. Honestly, it might have been an old-school day planner; it was the late 1990s, and I was in the first decade of my professional career with a large Fortune 200 company. A virtual stranger, she spent the next few minutes before the diversity workshop officially began bragging about her Black friend in college, the fact that she insisted that her daughter invite at least one Black classmate to her birthday party and her love of Benson reruns. To round out her “racial resume” over the course of the workshop she casually dropped references to extended family members of color, her Asian dentist and her parents’ participation in civil rights protests in the 60s. I couldn’t help but wish I had a gold medal in my purse to present to her as she clearly seemed to crave some sort of validation if not kudos (ostensibly for being a good, non-racist White person). Instead, I smiled, nodded and hoped for an early dismissal.