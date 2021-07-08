Cancel
Wenatchee, WA

Summer Concert Series returning to Wenatchee's Centennial Park

By Luke Hollister
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 13 days ago

Wenatchee’s annual Summer Concert Series is back this year with five shows featuring a mix of local and non-local artists.

The Centennial Park concerts are free to the public and start at 7 p.m. on Fridays.

Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services recreation coordinator Sydney McElroy said she is “super excited” the city can put on the concerts after having to miss last year due to crowd restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These shows have a fun laid back environment, she said. A lot of people bring their own folding chairs to the park.

The lineup:

July 9: The Nate Weakley Project - classic and alternative rock

July 16: Flat Nasty - jazz, blues and folk

July 23: Eddie Manzanarez - Latin jazz and salsa

July 30: Kevin Jones Band - rock

August: 6: Seth Garrido - guitarist, singer and songwriter

Concert Fridays will also have a taco truck and activities for children. It’s an “event for everybody,” she said.

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
