Syed Ali Raza Abid was born on 9th of March in the year 1998 and was raised at Birmingham UK. He got interested in photography and learnt the its and bits of it. This led him to work with many famous punjabi singers and one of them were Ammy virk. He loves exploring the world and dreams to be a Top cinematographer. His strength and weakness are his family as they have always been there for him no matter what the situation is. Today he owns a self earned production house and is running it successfully. His message to the public says that you shouldn’t give up but work as hard as you can.