Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Drilling Waste Management Market Forecast to 2028 - Augean PLC, Baker Hughes (General Electric Company), GN Solids Control, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Newalta Corporation, Ridgeline Canada Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford

bostonnews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrilling waste management minimizes the waste and maintaining efficient drilling operation and provide environmental protection. Increasing environmental concern, coupled with the growing expenditure from oil and gas companies in exploration, is boosting the growth of the drilling waste management market. Growing awareness about effective treatment and disposal of drilling waste is further triggering the growth of the drilling waste management market.

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Electric Company#Market Research#Augean Plc#Gn Solids Control#Ridgeline Canada Inc#Schlumberger Limited#The Insight Partners#Menafn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Demand for oil, gas seen rising in H2-2021 and 2022: Baker Hughes

Continued signs of global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic should prompt further demand growth for oil and natural gas, not only for second-half 2021 but for 2022, big oil services provider Baker Hughes' top executive said July 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $206.35 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $206,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IndustrySentinel

Latin America Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Analysis (2021-2028): Key Market Dynamics and Growth Opportunities | Mistras Group, Olympus, Bosello High Technology, and Baker Hughes Company

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Latin America Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market By Testing Method (Ultrasonic Testing, Radiography Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing, Eddy Current Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, and Others), Technique (Volumetric Examination, Surface Examination, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,680,000. Other large...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $882,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
rigzone.com

Baker Hughes Counts 18 More Drilling Rigs

The overall U.S. rotary rig count increased by five to 484 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday. In its weekly count of operating rigs Baker Hughes noted the U.S. oil rig tally increased by two to 380. The U.S. gas rig total grew by three to 104 but the miscellaneous rig count stood at zero, the service company added.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Smart Building Market 2021 Emerging Trends Analysis 2028 Top Leading player  Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, United Technologies Corporation, Schneider Electric, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Azbil, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company and Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Building Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Building Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Building.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global and United States Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Market 2026: Exxonmobil Corporation, Schlumberger, Huaneng, Linde AG, Halliburton, BASF, General Electric, Siemens, Honeywell UOP, Sulzer, Equinor, NRG, AkerSolutions, Shell, Skyonic Corp., Mitsubishi Hitachi, Fluor, Sinopec

The Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) market research offers valuable insight into the current state of the local and markets. Similarly, the Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) market study includes a variety of user-friendly presentations and diagrams, such as maps, pie charts, and graphs that depict the percentage of different service providers’ strategies used in the market. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to construct this research report. The Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) research report also contains a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative study of data collected by company analysts as well as the perspectives of leaders at key points in the customer value chain.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Top Players By 2026: GE(Baker Hughes), Calfrac Well, Fts International, Halliburton, Nabors Industries etc.

The Hydraulic Fracturing Market report blends a comprehensive analysis of foreign markets with a fresh take on the target industry. Market size, drivers and vulnerabilities, key players, segment overview, and geographic outlook are among the variables covered in the study. It also includes data on the business environment, value/volume results, marketing tactics, and expert viewpoints. The research also looks at the field’s importance and evidence for forecasting, as well as its various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capability, price, expense, revenue, growth, and contact information for the top industry players in the Hydraulic Fracturing market.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Saudi Aramco, ConocoPhillips

Due to the lack of new oil and gas fields and an increasing need for fossil fuels has upsurged the demand to make improvements in the existing oil fields. Thus, the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has been increased over the past few years and will further increase with respect to rapid industrial growth and the need for crude oil, EOR is an advanced technology used in extracting crude oil which couldn't be extracted through conventional oil extraction technologies from the existing oil reservoirs. It is also known as tertiary recovery process as it takes place after primary and secondary oil recoveries. Moreover, with the increasing gap between supply and demand for crude oil and growing demand from automobile industry will significantly increase demand for EOR over the forecasted period.
Industrybostonnews.net

Hose Pipe Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the hose pipe market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from PVC hose pipes to polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the hose pipe market is expected to reach $24.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.3%. In this market, a hydraulic is the largest segment by product type, whereas construction is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Service for Data Center Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

A data center is one of the most expensive possessions of any organization. As with any costly asset, enterprises routinely confront the build or buy decision. Data center services transform data center management, automation, and IT operations as they transition to a hybrid IT environment. These services offer the right people, processes, security, and technology across on-premise, cloud, and networks to optimize cloud and IT infrastructure. It offers full management and automation capabilities, so an organization can focus on strategic initiatives.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Flyback Hybrid Converters Market 2021 Investment Opportunity Analysis and Industry Share Forecast 2027

"The Flyback Hybrid Converters Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Flyback Hybrid Converters in...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Acoustic Tape Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to decrease sound transfer by isolating partitioning and party walls in all forms of construction, it plays an essential role in preventing 'flanking' noise coming from the flooring to the acoustic board. Also known as an isolation tape, the acoustic tape is produced using natural rubber pooled with recovery properties and excellent loading.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Financial Advisory Services Market Bigger Than Expected | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley

The ' Financial Advisory Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Financial Advisory Services derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Financial Advisory Services market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsbostonnews.net

Energy Management Information System Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | Johnson Controls, ABB, General Electric

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Energy Management Information System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Energy Management Information System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy