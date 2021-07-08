Drilling Waste Management Market Forecast to 2028 - Augean PLC, Baker Hughes (General Electric Company), GN Solids Control, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Newalta Corporation, Ridgeline Canada Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford

Due to the lack of new oil and gas fields and an increasing need for fossil fuels has upsurged the demand to make improvements in the existing oil fields. Thus, the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has been increased over the past few years and will further increase with respect to rapid industrial growth and the need for crude oil, EOR is an advanced technology used in extracting crude oil which couldn't be extracted through conventional oil extraction technologies from the existing oil reservoirs. It is also known as tertiary recovery process as it takes place after primary and secondary oil recoveries. Moreover, with the increasing gap between supply and demand for crude oil and growing demand from automobile industry will significantly increase demand for EOR over the forecasted period.