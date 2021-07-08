Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. Treasury auctions to provide demand ‘gut check’ as yields fall

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (Reuters) – Spiking prices for U.S. Treasuries that have sent yields to five-month lows could test demand for $62 billion of longer-term government debt due to be auctioned next week, analysts said on Thursday. After a two-week drought in coupon supply, $38 billion of 10-year notes will be offered...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasuries#Treasury Department#U S Treasuries#Gut Check#U S Treasury#Reuters#Wells Fargo#Oxford Economics#Asian#30 Year Bond Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Auctions
Related
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise, 10-Year Rebounds to Nearly 1.3%

There are no major economic releases due out on Wednesday. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Wednesday for $30 billion of 119-day bills and $24 billion of 20-year bonds. U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on Wednesday, with the 10-year rate climbing to nearly 1.3% to claw back some of its losses over the past week.
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Gold falls as U.S. Treasuries strengthen

CHICAGO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 8 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,803.4 dollars per ounce. The Federal Reserve...
EconomyCNBC

10-year Treasury yield continues slide, falls to 1.17%

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning, with the 10-year rate dipping to the 1.7% mark, extending a fall from the previous session amid Covid-19 variant fears. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down about 1 basis point to 1.17% at 6 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped slightly to 1.731%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 5-month lows

(Updates prices and commentary) By Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Treasuries rebounded from new five-month lows on Tuesday after the previous session's biggest single-day decline since February, as traders scrambled to hedge against the unexpected rally in the U.S. bond benchmark. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 1.8 basis points to 1.199%, a reversal from a low of 1.128% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 3.8 basis points to 1.853%. What appeared to be short covering in mid-curve Eurodollars pulled long end yields lower, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. "In that sense, there's not so much of a fundamental driver on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one," LeBas said. Trading was volatile, as the 10-year yield overnight rose to nearly 1.22%. The decline in yields on Monday came as rising COVID-19 infections globally sparked concerns bout the economic outlook and sent investors seeking safety in U.S. and German bonds, despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings. "Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and margins over the next two to three years and it's clear now we won't have that," said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management. Colin said however bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price recession. "We don't think we will have recession, just long-term growth that wont be as beautiful as what was expected by investors in January-March period." The downward move has been led by the longer end of the market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the start of July. Thirty-year yields which had risen almost four bps earlier in the day, slipped back to 1.80%, though stayed off end-January lows touched on Monday. The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with 10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down 3 bps at minus 0.42% Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.7 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.443%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.269%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3%a year for the next decade. July 20 Tuesday 10:56AM New York / 1456 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills !Empty !Empty !Empty value value value Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1996 -0.010 Three-year note 100-8/256 0.3644 -0.014 Five-year note 100-244/256 0.6786 -0.011 Seven-year note 101-232/256 0.9654 0.001 10-year note 103-240/256 1.1986 0.018 20-year bond 107-236/256 1.7741 0.039 30-year bond 111-236/256 1.8528 0.038 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Nick Zieminski)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

German bond yields touch fresh Feb lows as markets stabilize

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year yield on Tuesday fell to its lowest since February, though the moves were contained as markets looked set to calm down after previous session’s sharp risk-off that was driven by fears around the Delta coronavirus variant.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
RetailNBC New York

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower, 10-Year Treasury Around 1.27%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday morning, with the 10-year falling to around 1.27%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.275% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.905%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Marketskitco.com

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes drop as well as gold

It is a well-known fact that gold prices are extremely sensitive to the rise or fall of 10-year Treasury yields. The higher the yield in the 10-year note (interest paid to the purchaser) has an inverse correlation to the price of gold. That means as yields rise in the U.S. debt instruments, it pressures gold to lower pricing. Inversely as yields drop in U.S. debt instruments it tends to create bullish undertones for gold pricing.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Yields on US Treasury bonds fall to 5-month lows in search of safe haven

LONDON, Jul 19 (Reuters) – The return of the US 10-year Treasury bond fell to lows since mid-February on Monday amid fears of soaring cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which could hit the recovery global policy and lead the Federal Reserve to maintain an expansionary monetary policy for longer.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury seeks dealer comments on auction sizes

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the government. The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the process for the Treasury’s next quarterly debt...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall as Powell sticks to view that inflation is transitory

(Recasts with comments from Powell, adds quotes, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday maintained his view that strong inflation will be temporary, even after data showed for the second day that price pressures rose more than expected in June. U.S. monetary policy will offer "powerful support" to the economy "until the recovery is complete," and any move to pull back support for the economy, by first slowing the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, is "still a ways off," Powell said in a hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. Powell addressed concerns that inflation posed new risks of its own, saying the pace of price increases was faster than expected but would be "moderating," language that indicated he saw no need to rush the shift towards post-pandemic policy. “A large percentage of the inflation data is coming from things which Powell has said should be transitory. And although there was anticipation that we were going to get a bump up in inflation, and that this is higher than that bump up, I still think that Powell will wait it out and I think he reinforced that today,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Powell’s comments came after data showed that U.S. producer prices accelerated in June, leading to the largest annual increase in more than 10-1/2 years. Data on Tuesday also showed that U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. Benchmark 10-year yields fell six basis points on Wednesday to 1.356%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 112 basis points. Inflation expectations dipped slightly, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) falling to 2.56%, from 2.60% earlier on Wednesday. Long-dated Treasury yields have dropped and the yield curve has flattened as investors take the view that much of the growth boost from business reopenings has already been seen and that any reduction in the Fed’s unprecedented stimulus will result in slower growth. "The long-end is saying…that inflation is going to not persist and overall over the longer run growth will settle back into the trend it was in," Brien said. The Fed is widely expected to indicate that it will reduce bond purchases at its August Jackson Hole economic symposium, though reductions are not expected to begin until year-end or early next year. Powell will testify before lawmakers on Thursday for a second day. July 14 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-204/256 0.229 -0.026 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.438 -0.032 Five-year note 100-94/256 0.7993 -0.049 Seven-year note 100-244/256 1.1073 -0.059 10-year note 102-120/256 1.3559 -0.059 20-year bond 105-148/256 1.9107 -0.052 30-year bond 108-172/256 1.9882 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks, debt yields slip on U.S. CPI, poor bond auction

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Bond yields jumped and global share prices slipped after posting new highs on Tuesday as the biggest hike in U.S. inflation in 13 years rattled investors who fear rising interest rates could end a stock market rally that has doubled prices from 2020 lows.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Long-dated yields jump after weak 30-year bond auction

(Recasts with 30-year auction, adds quote, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after the Treasury Department drew weak demand for a $24 billion sale of 30-year bonds, which came after data showed inflation jumped more than expected in June. The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.00%, more than two basis points above where the debt had traded before the auction. The auction “was a face-plant. All of the metrics were very poor,” Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics, said in a note. “The much hotter-than-expected CPI report and the subsequent curve flattening did not do the auction any favors.” The yield curve had flattened earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month, the largest gain since June 2008, after advancing 0.6% in May. The so-called core CPI surged 4.5% on a year-on-year basis, the largest increase since November 1991, after rising 3.8% in May. "Yet another blowout inflation reading makes it increasingly difficult for the Fed to stick to its position that elevated inflation readings are merely 'transitory'," James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, said in a report. Benchmark 10-year yields jumped to 1.398% after the auction. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened to 115 basis points, after earlier flattening to 109 basis points in the wake of the inflation data. Thirty-year note yields rose to 2.024% from 1.97% before the auction. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 120 basis points. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to be asked about the inflation data when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday and his comments will be evaluated for any indications that he is becoming more concerned about rising price pressures. “There is certainly some concern that some of these price increases are coming in much quicker than expected, but you can argue that a lot of this is due to the recovery,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Minutes from the Fed’s June policy meeting released last week showed that Fed officials last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized. July 13 Tuesday 1:30PM New York / 1730 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-191/256 0.2548 0.022 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.4695 0.039 Five-year note 100-48/256 0.8363 0.040 Seven-year note 100-168/256 1.1516 0.036 10-year note 102-20/256 1.3981 0.035 20-year bond 104-232/256 1.9505 0.035 30-year bond 107-212/256 2.0241 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)
EconomyForexTV.com

Treasuries Come Under Pressure As Thirty-Year Bond Auctions Attracts Below Average Demand

After ending the previous session nearly unchanged, treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Tuesday. Bond prices showed a lack of direction in morning trading before coming under pressure in the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 5.2 basis points to 1.415 percent.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields hold above five-month lows after solid auctions, before CPI

(Recasts with auction results, adds data, quotes, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Monday after the Treasury Department saw solid demand for sales of new three-year and 10-year notes, and before a highly anticipated inflation release on Tuesday. The Treasury sold $38 billion in 10-year notes at a high yield of 1.371%, slightly below where the debt had traded before the auction. Yields had backed up ahead of the sale, which likely helped demand. The U.S. government also saw solid demand for a $58 billion sale of three-year notes, with the notes selling at a high yield of 0.426%, less than a basis point above where they had traded before the auction. Overall trading was uneventful, following a blistering rally last week that sent long-dated yields to their lowest levels in five months. Investors are focused on consumer price inflation data on Tuesday for any indications that price pressures may be embedding in the economy. The Federal Reserve has said that recent inflation increases are likely to be temporary. There is a “lack of commitment before CPI tomorrow,” Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a report. “Only retail sales on Friday is likely to be a bigger number.” Benchmark 10-year note yields were at 1.344%, after falling as low as 1.25% on Thursday, the lowest since Feb. 16. Thirty-year bond yields were 1.967%, after reaching 1.856% on Thursday, the lowest since Feb. 2. Economists polled by Reuters expect the consumer price data to show that core inflation increased by 0.4% in June, with a year-on-year increase of 4%. U.S. consumers expect the economy to continue its rapid resurgence from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year, with forecasts for inflation, earnings, income growth and spending all increasing in June, according to a monthly survey released on Monday by the New York Fed. Treasury yields dropped quickly last week as investors worried that job growth will be slow and that the spread of new variants of COVID-19 could result in new business shutdowns. Analysts say that much of the move was likely technical, however, with investors covering short trades and investors pouring cash into Treasury exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Many investors were caught “offsides” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Now, “you’ve got some profit-taking that’s taking place,” he said. The 10-year yields have dropped from 1.544% on June 25 and 30-year yields are down from 2.177% over the same time frame. The Treasury will also sell $24 billion in 30-year bonds on Tuesday. Demand to make overnight loans to the Fed in exchange for Treasuries remained strong on Monday, with the Fed seeing $776 billion in demand in its reverse repurchase agreement operation. July 12 Monday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005 Two-year note 99-212/256 0.2127 -0.004 Three-year note 99-152/256 0.3899 -0.008 Five-year note 100-120/256 0.7785 -0.008 Seven-year note 101 1.1004 -0.012 10-year note 102-148/256 1.3443 -0.012 20-year bond 105-236/256 1.8906 -0.012 30-year bond 109-44/256 1.9671 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.00 0.00 spread (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Comments / 0

Community Policy