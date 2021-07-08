Inside Bob Saget's Life Today

Oh, Danny Tanner. The "Full House" father who will forever be known for excessively cleaning his San Francisco home while filling it with lovely memories. Speaking of memories, here's something you may not recall: The pilot episode of "Full House" actually stars John Posey as Danny Tanner, but Bob Saget was always a consideration. "I was offered it but I wasn't available because I was doing the morning program on CBS, where I got fired because I was a little too 'hot' for morning TV," Saget told Willamette Week. The actor-comedian "was thrilled" to fulfill his dream of being on a sitcom.