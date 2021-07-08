Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Bob Saget's Life Today

By Allison McClain Merrill
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oh, Danny Tanner. The "Full House" father who will forever be known for excessively cleaning his San Francisco home while filling it with lovely memories. Speaking of memories, here's something you may not recall: The pilot episode of "Full House" actually stars John Posey as Danny Tanner, but Bob Saget was always a consideration. "I was offered it but I wasn't available because I was doing the morning program on CBS, where I got fired because I was a little too 'hot' for morning TV," Saget told Willamette Week. The actor-comedian "was thrilled" to fulfill his dream of being on a sitcom.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Michael Rosenbaum
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Bob Newhart
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Rachael Ray
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Andrea Barber
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ashley Olsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Standup Comedy#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Wichita, KSKSN.com

Comedian Bob Saget to perform at Orpheum in December

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre is excited to announce that comedian Bob Saget will bring his 2021 tour to the historic stage Thursday, Dec. 2. Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows, “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. Saget has been a grammy-nominated standup comedian for over 30 years.
Orlando, FLspectrumnews1.com

MegaCon Orlando adds Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier

ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando will have its own mini “Full House” reunion, with a few cast members from the hit TV series scheduled to appear at the convention. Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier set to appear. Previously announced celebrity guests include Brendan Fraser, Ray Fisher. Bob Saget,...
TV ShowsABC Action News

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Presents Stand-Up Comedian Bob Saget

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents comedian Bob Saget on Friday, July 16 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now. This show is for Mature Audiences ONLY. Yes, Bob Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has every produced (Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos) but, he’s also an out-of-his-mind, GRAMMY®-nominated stand-up comedian for over thirty years.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?

TELECASTER Robin Roberts has been a co-anchor on ABC's Good Morning America for over 15 years. Roberts, who has been open about her health battles in the past, used her social media platform to acknowledge her sexuality for the first time in 2013 publicly. Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

OWN Bids Farewell to The Haves and the Have Nots — and to Tyler Perry

After eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes, the show that turned things around for the once-struggling Oprah Winfrey Network bids farewell tonight. Tonight's series finale of The Haves and the Have Nots also marks Tyler Perry's final work for the network following an eight year deal. The mega producer moved his shop to ViacomCBS in May of 2019.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Mark Wahlberg as anti-prejudice hero is Hollywood hypocrisy

Not since George Clooney as Batman, Colin Farrell as Alexander the Great, or Sofia Coppola as Mary Corleone has there been a greater miscasting than Mark Wahlberg as an evangelizer for gay rights. This is a guy who has committed multiple hate crimes, who chased little black kids down the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Asks Fans for Help Finding the Right Mattress: ‘Too Embarrassed to Tell You How Old My Mattress Is’

On Sunday, actress Candace Cameron Bure wished her Instagram followers a Happy July 4th and also amusingly asked them for advice on a new mattress purchase. It turns out that the Full House star just got new bedding, including all-new sheets, duvet, duvet cover, and blanket. Yet she realized her and her husband, Valeri Bure, have an embarrassingly old mattress. Therefore she decided a new mattress is long overdue.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Pays Tribute to ‘Home Improvement’ Actor Earl Hindman, Who Played Wilson: ‘God Rest You’

Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen is remembering a former co-star and friend with a recent social media post. Tim Allen’s Hollywood career is full of iconic roles that drew laughter from practically everyone who watched. He plays a Scott Calvin, who reluctantly transforms into Santa Claus, in “The Santa Clause.” His most recent hit sitcom series is “Last Man Standing,” in which he plays family man and marketing savant, Mike Baxter. The hit comedy series aired for nine seasons before coming to an end earlier this year in May. Tim Allen’s most iconic role, however,” is that of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor in the hit sitcom “Home Improvement.”
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'You Have My Number': Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Hoda Kotb When Pressed About Her Relationship With Ben Affleck — Watch

Awkward! Jennifer Lopez shut down nosy pal Hoda Kotb when the Today host asked about her rekindled romance with beau Ben Affleck. “I need to have a little girl talk with my girl, just a little. You look happy,” the 56-year-old host told Lopez on Tuesday. The superstar was there to promote the re-release of the charity single “Love Make the World” with collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda — an uplifting track first released in 2016 to honor the victims of the horrific mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Comments / 0

Community Policy