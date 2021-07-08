Hawks Officially Hire Nate McMillan As Head Coach
The Atlanta Hawks today announced the hiring of Nate McMillan as the franchise's 14th full-time head coach. "The incredible job Nate did after taking over this season made this an easy decision," said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. "We were able to see how gifted a tactician, motivator and leader he is first-hand and the high level of respect and trust he earned from our players made securing him as our head coach our top priority."
