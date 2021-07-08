Cancel
Electronics

New EasySwitch HEPA Vac Simplifies the Process of Vacuuming Wet and Dry Materials

Stamford Advocate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. EXAIR’s new EasySwitch® HEPA Wet-Dry Vac simplifies the filter change process when switching from vacuuming a dry material to a liquid or vice versa. Utilizing minimal compressed air, the EasySwitch is a powerful pneumatic vacuum that is ideal for any application - wet, dry, light and heavy. This EasySwitch vacuum uses a HEPA certified filter when vacuuming dry material.

Electronicsgearhungry.com

Roborock Heralds New Era of Suction With H7 Cordless Vac

GearHungry may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. If you were amped up by the extreme suckitude of the Roborock H6 vacuum, which we recently reviewed, you’ll get swept up by its brand-new successor: the Roborock H7. Roborock announced the new vacuum today, along with a $50 off early bird deal available through June 8.
Technologysme.org

3D Systems Introduces New Material

ROCK HILL, South Carolina, July 13, 2021 – 3D Systems today announced the availability of a production-grade acrylate resin – Accura AMX Rigid Black. Designed for use with the company’s stereolithography (SLA) technology, this tough material is the first to produce large-scale additively manufactured parts with exceptional resolution, accuracy, and surface quality capable of withstanding the rigors of long-term mechanical use.
ChemistryPhys.org

New study provides a solution for engineering cellular materials

A new study by a Swansea University academic has announced a new mathematical formula that will help engineers assess the point at which cellular materials, which are used a wide range of applications ranging from aerospace to the construction industry, will bend and buckle. Professor Sondipon Adhikari, of the College...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

360 S10 Robot Vacuum Review-The New King for Pet Owners

The 360 S10 robot vacuum has a lot of great features, but perhaps the most important are the obstacle avoidance and powerful suction. 360 Smart Life is a company that you may not be familiar with, as it’s not as popular in the robot vacuum space as some other companies. But it is definitely one that you should pay attention to. The S10 is not the company’s first robot vacuum, but it is in the running to be the best on the market.
EngineeringPhys.org

New tool changes the game for heterogeneous material modeling

The performance and safety of lithium-ion batteries (LIB) can be attributed to complex electrode microstructures. Microstructure analysis at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) aims to apply in-depth knowledge of the electrodes to predict battery performances and identify optimal microstructure architecture to guide LIB development. Microstructure-scale modeling carried out by...
Improviser's Toolbox: Pallets

Improviser's Toolbox: Pallets

With wood (and other DIY materials) hard to come by right now thanks to a combination of global supply issues, finding an alternative source of timber may allow you to complete projects that would otherwise be on standby. Typically found discarded on pavements after a delivery of large electrical goods or home improvement materials, pallets have been around for the past century. There are differing accounts of who first dreamed up the idea of pallets, but the first such US patent was granted in 1925 to one Howard T Hallowell for his Lift Truck Platform. Given the invention in the preceding two decades of various vehicles in the UK and US that closely resembled what we now know as the fork-lift truck, a standardised pallet size and design made sense.
Electronicsroboticsbusinessreview.com

Photoneo – Start-Up Profile – MotionCam-3D Provides 3D Capture and Reconstruction of Objects in Motion

Editor’s Note: Robotics Business Review‘s coverage emphasizes innovation, including start-up companies (or ‘young’ companies). RBR “Start-Up Profiles” highlight individual start-up companies using a consistent, templated format that makes for quick, yet informed reading, that also simplifies comparative analysis. Photoneo – Company Profile. City: Bratislava State:. Country: Slovakia # of Employees:
homedit.com

Wood Moisture Meter – One Of The Essential Tool For Woodworking

Whether you are starting a new woodworking project, or you’ve had a leak in your house recently and you want to check out the moisture levels of your wooden floors, owning a wood moisture meter is the best way to find out just how much moisture is in a variety of different kinds of wood.
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Clean Your Window and Sliding Door Tracks With This Easy 2-Ingredient Solution

How often do you clean your window and sliding door tracks? If you’re like most people, you probably wipe down the glass on your windows and doors and mop the floor around them, but those tracks most likely sit there untouched. However, they can actually bring a lot of dirt and debris into your home if you don’t start incorporating them into your regular upkeep routine. Luckily, there’s an incredibly easy two-ingredient fix to make them shine like new.
TechnologyRideApart

E-Commerce Service PureMoto Wants To Simplify Your Buying Process

Shopping for motorcycle gear and accessories can be a tall order thanks to the ensuing chaos of the pandemic. Disrupted supply chains and travel restrictions have made it difficult for gear makers to meet the increased demand over the last year. On top of the current circumstances, a supplier only reports its inventory, leaving consumers to comb through multiple sources.
EngineeringSaratogian

Harnessing AI to search for new materials with exotic properties

TROY, N.Y. — In the periodic table of elements, there are 118 distinct elements, most of which can combine with one or more others to form materials with potentially surprising properties. By one estimate, the number of combinations possibly yielding new materials exceeds the number of atoms in the universe....
ManufacturingStamford Advocate

Fast Radius and Rawlings Partner to Develop Innovative Baseball Glove, the REV1X

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Fast Radius, a digital manufacturing company, has partnered with Rawlings and 3D printing technology company Carbon to manufacture the major baseball brand’s newest release, the REV1X glove. This glove features innovative 3D-printed lattice inserts, developed with cloud manufacturing technology, for performance-enhancing capabilities. A high-performing glove...
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Roborock's brand new H7 Cordless Vacuum is available now

(Pocket-lint) - Roborock is one of the very biggest and most renowned names in the robot vacuum space, but that didn't stop it from launching an absolutely superb handheld vacuum, the H6, last year. Now the follow-up to that vacuum is finally out; you can pick up a new Roborock...
EconomyStamford Advocate

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
Cell Phonesandroidpolice.com

Even the Pixel setup process is getting a Material You facelift in Android 12

Android 12 debuts a big visual redesign for Google's platform, and the company is also changing other apps to match the new look. Among them is a redesigned setup interface that matches the new UI. If it's still there when Android 12 reaches stable, your next phone might have a colorful new setup process with a handful of fun animations.
EnvironmentPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim’s BioBlue Eliminates Waste from the Dyeing Process

Advance Denim’s aggressive investment in sustainable production is paying off. In 2021, the denim manufacturer released its most eco-friendly dyeing process yet after three years of constant experimentation and innovation. BioBlue Indigo is designed to reduce the harmful chemicals that pollute wastewater after the denim dyeing process. But how does...
5 Steps to Collect Ideal Gardening Tool Set

5 Steps to Collect Ideal Gardening Tool Set

Finding the right set of landscaping tools might be daunting, given the variety. Sometimes it happens that some purchased items are not needed and can be entirely replaced by other instruments. Take your time and approach the process of finding the right products wisely. To avoid unnecessary costs, follow these five steps.
IndustryPosted by
Concrete Contractor

The Benefits of Zinc Concrete Hand Tools

Bronze tools are the trusted means of achieving radius edges and straight control joints in concrete. Their rugged construction has the optimal weight distribution to provide professional quality results. For that reason, bronze tools are often fundamental for many concrete finishers. Yet this preference comes at a price. The monetary and human cost of bronze production is taking its toll on the industry, but it doesn’t have to. There is an alternative material available—zinc.

