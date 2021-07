LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Healthcare, its founder and CEO, Dr. Prem Reddy, and a California cardiologist have agreed to pay a total of $37.5 million to the federal government and the state of California to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Phillips & Cohen LLP that alleged the hospital chain paid kickbacks to the cardiologist, buying his practice and surgical center for far more than they were worth.