The B-17 Bomber’s Combat Debut 80 Years Ago Today Was A Fiasco
Poor tactics and a lack of defensive armament saw the Flying Fortress withdrawn from European bomber operations in 1941. The iconic Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, the aircraft best known for spearheading the U.S. Army Air Forces’ daylight bombing campaign in World War II, first flew into combat 80 years ago today. The bomber’s first operational mission was in British hands and, as the combat report reveals, it was an inauspicious debut. Nevertheless, the U.K. Royal Air Force’s early experiences with the B-17 in the European theater led to various improvements to the aircraft and its tactics and, when the U.S. Army returned the aircraft to action, it would be altogether more successful.www.thedrive.com
