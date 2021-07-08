Cancel
Theater & Dance

What is a Good Electronic Dance Music Blog?

By ONEEDM
 14 days ago

If you love to create new and exciting electronic dance music, then you should seriously consider joining an electronic dance music blog. It’s important that you find the right electronic dance music blog to follow. If you’re not sure which blog is right for you, don’t worry. This article will give you a brief overview of the different electronic dance music blogs that you can choose from.

Elgin, ILChicago Tribune

Learn about Afro-Brazilian music, dance at Elgin’s Acromusical

While studying contemporary classical music at Manhattan School of Music in the late ’90s, Greg Beyer, who was playing a lot of jazz at the time, made the pilgrimage to Drummers World. “It was kind of this Mecca for percussionists and drummers,” he said. “When I was in there I...
Canton, OHIndependent

Country music jam and dance is July 22

CANTON – A country music jam and dance will be held July 22 at the Nazir Grotto, 1717 Sixth St. SW. Last Call Band will provide music. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $3. The event, sponsored by the Country Western Music Association, is open to the public. Food and a 50/50 drawing will be available. No alcohol is permitted on the premises.
Theater & DanceKTVB

BTS Gives Fans 'Permission to Dance' in New Music Video -- Watch!

BTS is giving their ARMY "Permission to Dance" with their catchy new single!. The K-pop supergroup released their new tune, along with a brand new music video showcasing their celebrated dance moves, flawless choreography and the stunning cinematography that has made their videos really shine. The fun, uplifting, catchy new...
MusicEsquire

The Best Summer Songs of 2021

A perfect summer song is a special breed of music. It begs you to move, on oppressively hot nights out to the dance floor, or from your lounge chair under the blistering afternoon sun. When it comes on the radio, the only conceivable response is to roll your windows down and shout the lyrics at each passing car on the highway. While this season remains muted compared to years past, as concert calendars fill slowly and Covid-19 restrictions wax and wane unexpectedly, the airwaves are anything but dull. Swedish House Mafia, the dance music titans who ruled the mid-2010s, are back with a thumping new anthem while John Mayer's return to form offered an instant pool party classic. Tyler, the Creator has found a new, unhurried groove while Olivia Rodrigo's Sour LP is the perfect mining grounds for edgy, campfire singalongs. There's more, of course, from the likes of a newly-transcendent Japanese Breakfast, as well as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Lorde, if you'll stick around. There are the 15 best songs of summer 2021.
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

Goldrush Festival Announces First Wave of DJs, Plus More Phoenix Music News

Concert-related announcements dominate our latest roundup of recent music news from the Valley scene, including new shows and a couple of postponements. Goldrush Music Festival in late September, the biggest outdoor concert to be staged locally since the pandemic, also dropped its first batch of performers. All the relevant details...
Theater & Danceriffmagazine.com

INTERVIEW: Dead Can Dance collaborator Jules Maxwell is a musical travel agent

Cathedrals serve a special purpose in culture to lift people from the mindless drudgery of their everyday lives and connect them to something bigger. Mosh pits serve the same purpose, but the calm of the cathedral delivers this transcendence without bruised ribs or losing a just-bought band T-shirt. Keyboardist and composer Jules Maxwell has been creating music to beam listeners out of daily routines for more than 30 years. Maxwell’s recent collaboration with Dead Can Dance vocalist Lisa Gerrard, Burn, is just his most recent foray into the tabernacles of the inner ear.
Books & LiteratureSynthtopia

New book On UK Electronic Music Pioneers, Tape Leaders

Tape Leaders is a richly illustrated A-Z compendium, featuring over 100 composers active with tape and electronics in the analog era. “Containing information never previously uncovered, it shines a fresh light on many sound experimenters unacknowledged in the history of. British electronic music. With an individual entry for each composer,...
Musicgeauganews.com

Hiroshi Masuda Guitar Tabs

Hiroshi Masuda Guitar Tabs – Yola The Fingerstyle Acoustic Guitar Player Known As “peacejoytown” On YouTube. Credited As An Arranger On Korean Wonder …. Jun 19, 2021 — Traditional and folk songs – guitar tab with sheet music – start page. … hiroshi masuda free tabs, laurence juber tabs, the beatles fingerstyle tabs …
Musiconeedm.com

The Return of Goldrush Music Festival Will Be Epic

The Wild, West Themed Festival, Which Launched in 2017, is Back With Travel Packages, VIP and Table Options, and More. Relentless Beats has announced the return of Goldrush Music Festival to Rawhide Western Town in Chandler, Arizona, this September 24-26, 2021. Expanding to three days, the immersive event is their first full-scale music festival since 2019 and picks up on its theme, inviting electronic dance music fans from across the country to take a journey into the Wild, Wild West. #CanYouDigIt.
Theater & DanceYour EDM

Spotify Editors Release “State of Dance Music” Predictions For This Year

Though platforms like SoundCloud, Audius, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and others exist, it’s not unreasonable to say that Spotify dominates dance music on streaming platforms (unlike, say, 6 years ago when SoundCloud was king). Playlists like mint, Dance Rising, Hype, Bass Arcade, and more constantly feature the newest and best electronic music, but with 2020 being such a tumultuous year for everyone, how will 2021 fare?
Musiconeedm.com

Hard Core Techno Versus EDM and Other Derivative Forms

In the early nineties, trance was one of the most popular electronic dance music styles. The genre was born from the traditional night-time “light show” that many people had (and still do) at clubs across America. DJs took these shows and ran them into the ground in the form of “house” tracks and “lovers tune.” Today, electronic dance music is more popular than ever, but many DJs and artists are still using these old, popular styles in their sets.
Theater & Dancecumberlandcountylibraries.org

Turtle Dance Music via Zoom

Flap your wings, jump up and down like five little monkeys jumping on the bed and roar like a polar bear! This performance celebrates famous children's stories and songs about animals. Kids will dance, sing, laugh and learn. This virtual program is for all ages and is sensory-friendly and autism-friendly. Click her to learn more and to register.
American Songwriter

Electronic Music Legend deadmau5 Innovates on His Own—and with Others

During a Zoom video call from his home in Ontario, Canada, deadmau5 (real name: Joel Zimmerman) smiles as he explains why he works well on his own. “I did want to have a band,” he says, “but then it’s like four brains in a room, and that gets a little overwhelming and confusing. God bless any band that made it anywhere with more than three people. I’m just too much of a control freak.”
Theater & Dancenorthernexpress.com

Performance Party of Dance, Music & Film

Sharing dance films, dance & live music in Horton Bay. The films are projected on the front of the schoolhouse. The performers play from the schoolhouse porch. BYO blanket/chair, beverage & snacks. Featuring Charlie Millard & Benjamin Cheney in performance & a dance film by Hannah Garner of 2nd Best Dance Company that was commissioned by GroundWorks Dance Theatre.
Celebritiesoneedm.com

Lenell Brown Drops High-Energy Visual Release of ‘Summertime’

Lenell Brown welcomes his brand-new video featuring as the third release in the highly anticipated ‘Bring It To Life’ video series called ‘Summer Time’ with Fonsi Nieto. Lenell Brown’s original and innovative video series is unprecedented in the Dance music industry as the joint endeavour alongside Produer & Director Gonzalo Suàrez Romero, who is tasked with bringing some of Lenell Brown’s best work to life breaks new grounds. New content will be dropping from Lenell every month, but right now this month’s release is focussing on ‘Summer Time’ bringing you good vibes just in time for you to tune in the middle of the heat season.
Musiconeedm.com

New Collaboration Between Disclosure and Armin Van Buuren

Basically, an electronic dance music duo represents two individuals who come together usually producing one of the heaviest forms of electronic dance music today. It should also be noted, though, that there is sometimes a difference between electronic dance music and pop/rock music, because some producers still consider their music to be EDM. Nevertheless, what sets an electronic dance music duo apart from other acts in terms of popularity is the intense level of energy, creativity and musicianship that these acts put behind their recordings. Let’s take a look at some of the finer details of how this type of act creates the type of music that pushes the limits of electronic dance music.

Comments / 0

