The Last Airworthy S-3B Viking Is Set To Fly Off Into The Sunset

By Brett Tingley
thedrive.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA's retirement of its S-3B aircraft means the long, storied career of the famed submarine hunter has finally come to an end. NASA is retiring the last Lockheed S-3B Viking still flying today, marking the end of a nearly fifty-year career for the iconic aircraft. While NASA’s Viking was used as a research aircraft, the U.S. Navy’s S-3s saw widespread use throughout the Cold War as anti-submarine warfare aircraft and even as a Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) aircraft, before moving on to serve in other roles, including as aerial refueling tankers and for electronic intelligence gathering.

