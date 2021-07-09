The Last Airworthy S-3B Viking Is Set To Fly Off Into The Sunset
NASA's retirement of its S-3B aircraft means the long, storied career of the famed submarine hunter has finally come to an end. NASA is retiring the last Lockheed S-3B Viking still flying today, marking the end of a nearly fifty-year career for the iconic aircraft. While NASA’s Viking was used as a research aircraft, the U.S. Navy’s S-3s saw widespread use throughout the Cold War as anti-submarine warfare aircraft and even as a Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) aircraft, before moving on to serve in other roles, including as aerial refueling tankers and for electronic intelligence gathering.www.thedrive.com
