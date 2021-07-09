The Last Airworthy S-3B Viking Is Set To Fly Off Into The Sunset

The Navy's fleet of unmanned surface vessels is about to grow, pointing to a looming sea change in how the service conducts maritime operations. The Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office, or SCO, is adding two more unmanned surface vessels, or USVs, to its secretive Ghost Fleet Overlord program, which it is running in conjunction with the U.S. Navy. In addition to the pair of new ships, SCO has announced that it will transfer the two existing USVs it has been testing to the Navy in January 2022.