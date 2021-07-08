Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nothing to Wear to Work? Nordstrom Has You Covered

By Krista Jones
PopSugar
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter your work situation at the moment, dressing for it might be on your mind. In a recent report, Nordstrom said there's been a 165 percent increase in people searching for work clothes online. Whether you're already back at the office, headed there soon, or not sure when you'll go back, there's one thing for sure: people are ready to get dressed again. If you're feeling like you're in a style rut and ready for some new pieces in your wardrobe, we get it, and we're here to help.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Staples#Workwear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ShoppingPosted by
whowhatwear

25 Dresses to Shop from Amazon, Because Why Not?

If there’s any time to sport your full collection of dresses, it’s summer. And thanks to the sweltering heat, they might be the only pieces you want to wear during this season (when you aren’t at the pool, of course). Sure, you might already have a range of styles in your closet, but if you’re in the mood to do some shopping, why not peruse our edit of the best dresses on Amazon?
ApparelETOnline.com

ThirdLove Just Dropped a New Seamless Underwear Line: Shop the Collection

Say goodbye to VPL! ThirdLove has dropped a new seamless collection, perfect for the gym and everywhere else. The Form collection, which promises "limitless stretch and endless comfort" is the perfect solution for form-fitting outfits, allowing you the freedom to wear what you want, without showing a single seam. ThirdLove's...
Apparelprimewomen.com

10 Best Clothing Stores for Women Over 50

One of the misconceptions about our society is that the older you get, the more frumpy, boring, and shapeless your clothes become. This is true only if you want it to be true. For those of you who don’t wish this upon yourself, there are some wonderful clothing options for women over 50. You can still be stylish, sexy, and fun at this age, so let your clothes reflect that.
ApparelPosted by
People

People Are Calling This Summer Dress the 'Best Purchase They've Made'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Prime Day may be over, but that doesn't mean Amazon isn't still offering discounts on its highly rated fashion items. Thousands of shoppers have given the Mitilly Summer Casual Dress five-star ratings and glowing reviews - and all 17 prints and colors are currently marked down to $31 each.
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

Designer Sunglasses Are Up to 84% Off at Nordstrom Rack This Weekend Only

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We've all pined over a trend: Think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties-and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

If You're Not Into Skinny Jeans, These 10 Loose-Fitting Denim Looks Are for You

Out of all the styling content we produce on our site, I think it's pretty evident that jean outfits are our personal favorite. They're a wardrobe staple that has been around for years, yet the options our favorite fashion girls seem to be put together are endless. Whether you're a skinny jeans person or like your denim on the baggier side, we don't judge. Today's topic of discussion happens to be styling more loose-fitting-denim, so if you prefer your jeans tight we have outfit ideas for you elsewhere.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Meet Your New Wear Everywhere Dress for Summer — Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It may not technically be a fashion rule, but the summertime is officially sundress season for Us! We seriously can’t get enough of them, and there’s a good reason why: These garments are the ultimate option when it’s incredibly hot outside and we want to keep cool.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Fashion Girls Can't Stop Wearing These '90s Jewelry Trends

If you were a kid in the ’90s, chances are you experienced a wide—and we mean wide—variety of fashion trends. From the iconic and now-classic Kate Moss–approved slip dresses and leather trench coats inspired by The Matrix to platform party heels and lug-sole boots, the era of grunge and minimalism had a range, to say the least. And if you’ve been paying attention to the latest trends to bubble up the ranks of today’s style movements, you’ll notice that nearly all of the decade’s best ones have come back for another round.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

The Brand I’m Buying All My Plus-Size Clothes From RN

By now, we’ve established that shopping for plus-size clothes is no easy feat. Whether it’s because pieces are ill-fitting or just not cute, it’s hard to find a brand that nails it time and time again—but I’m here to announce that I’ve finally found one: Fashion to Figure. I met...
ApparelEsquire

Everlane's Straight Fit Jeans Are on Sale for $27 Right Now

The best things in life are (allegedly) free, but the next best things in life are things that are on sale. And one of the next best things in life today are Everlane's straight fit jeans, because they aren't just on sale—they're on sale sale. Like Less-Than-$30 on sale. That's 60% off, buddy.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Nordstrom's New Hijab Line Makes Modest Fashion More Accessible

Over the past year, it’s not enough for retailers to peddle clothes as accouterment or means of creative expression, there needs to be thought and care behind the brands included. Particularly labels that are Black-owned or are run by underrepresented groups. Nordstrom, one of the most prolific retailers out there, made a small step in this area when the company launched its first-ever hijab line with Henna & Hijabs, a Minneapolis-based brand founded by Hilal Ibrahim. The partnership marked a big moment for this giant retailer to partake in the diversity conversation.
ShoppingCosmopolitan

16 of the Best Sweaters on Amazon That You'll Love for Both Summer AND Fall

OK, you might be thinking: I don’t need a sweater in hot, humid weather. Au contraire, mon ami. Sure, we are wearing less and less (it is hot girl summer 2.0, after all) now that temps are rising, but scorching days demand cranking up the A/C, which calls for a light yet cozy sweater. There are also instances when the summer nights can take a chilly turn, so it's best to be prepared with some layers.
Apparelmomtrends.com

How to Wear Denim Shorts

Until this year, denim shorts were something that had remained in my very distant style past. I definitely rocked my fair share of denim shorts in my youth. In fact, I do believe I had every color of the rainbow and in high school cuffed denim shorts were my jam. After that however, I walked away from denim shorts and didn't look back. I'm sharing some of my favorite cuts and tips for how to style your denim shorts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy