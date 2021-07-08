Nothing to Wear to Work? Nordstrom Has You Covered

No matter your work situation at the moment, dressing for it might be on your mind. In a recent report, Nordstrom said there's been a 165 percent increase in people searching for work clothes online. Whether you're already back at the office, headed there soon, or not sure when you'll go back, there's one thing for sure: people are ready to get dressed again. If you're feeling like you're in a style rut and ready for some new pieces in your wardrobe, we get it, and we're here to help.