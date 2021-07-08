NBA Mock Draft 2021: Scottie Barnes goes No. 3 based on who is most likely to have the best NBA career

There’s always a player in the draft that if he can just get a good jumpshot, he becomes an elite player. Scottie Barnes is that guy in this draft. His comp is about as obvious it gets, Draymond Green. Barnes will likely play at the 4-spot in the league but can switch everything on the defensive end, and defend each position very well. Barnes will switch onto a guard on the perimeter and keep them in front of him, or he’ll drop and cover a big inside. That defensive ability will make him a perfect fit for any team looking to have an athletic defender to be a cornerstone of their team. On offense he’s got a handle with a knack for playmaking. The issue will be his developing jumpshot. If he gets that, he has a chance to be one of the most impactful players in this draft.