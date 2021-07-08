Cancel
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Pit Spitters get first no-hitter in team history

By Harrison Beeby
UpNorthLive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN RAPIDS – In the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, Jacob Marcus completed the first no-hitter in Traverse City history as the Pit Spitters rolled over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 6-0. Marcus (1-3, 2.00) completed his historic night on 91 pitches, throwing 60 for strikes. Marcus tied a season-high with six strikeouts and set a season-high with seven innings pitched. He allowed just two baserunners on a hit by pitch and walk. His defense backed him up with zero errors, even saving the no-no a few times.

