Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Condie overcomes back surgery to reach Olympic rings

By JOHN MARSHALL
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aL7ad_0arPqa4h00

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyra Condie lay on the operating table as doctors broke her back and put it back together.

They worked through an incision running from her neck nearly the length of her back, removing, rotating, realigning and resetting each of 10 vertebrae. Rods were inserted to stabilize the spine while the bones fused together.

Blood, donated to herself two months earlier, flowed back into the 13-year-old’s veins. By the time the more than six hour surgery was done, she was three inches taller, no longer stunted by severe scoliosis.

Cathy Condie had the typical worries of a mother: paralysis, nerve damage, infection.

Kyra never blinked, viewing it as just another obstacle in her way — a tenacity that has allowed her to reach all the way to the Olympic rings.

“She took it on like, I’m going to get through this,” Cathy Condie said. “Don’t tell me much about it, I’m just going to go, like she does with everything.”

Sport climbing will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in a fusion of strength, stamina and speed.

None of the other 39 athletes climbing the walls at Aomi Urban Sports Park have a story like the 24-year-old Condie’s.

Like many future professional climbers, Kyra spent her childhood scaling everything in her path.

She was moved from a crib as a baby because she kept climbing out, and if her parents looked away for a second, they’d find her atop something — a cliff, the cover of the playground equipment, door frames, the refrigerator.

Tom and Cathy knew they weren’t going to stop their aggressively independent daughter from climbing, so they taught her how to get back down.

By 11, Kyra started taking climbing more seriously and joined a team at a local gym in St. Paul, Minnesota. She didn’t win competitions right away, but had a work ethic unlike any of the other kids.

But the more she climbed, the more her back hurt.

Kyra rarely complained, so her parents knew something wasn’t right. Even so, they figured the pain was from climbing too hard.

“I felt like an 80-year-old woman complaining about my back all the time,” Kyra said.

Kyra, as she always does, took matters into her own hands, first with a Google search, then by asking someone at her gym to check for scoliosis. That led to a trip to the doctor and X-rays revealing an S-shaped curve in her spine, already arching well over 50 degrees — life-threatening if she didn’t get it fixed.

The first doctor told Kyra climbing may no longer be in her future. A nurse added it wouldn’t be a big deal, that she would have a family some day and climbing wouldn’t be as important.

What they didn’t understand was the determination of the young girl in front of them.

“It didn’t sit well with me, even at that age,” Kyra said.

The Condies went to two more doctors, both of whom said she could be back climbing within four months. They went with the consensus and, not long before her 14th birthday, Kyra underwent surgery to correct a 72-degree curve in her spine.

The first couple of days in the hospital were filled with excruciating pain; doctors couldn’t give her enough pain meds because it was suppressing her breathing.

“It’s supposedly one of the more painful surgeries you can get and I was totally unprepared for how much pain I was going to be in in the hospital,” Kyra said.

Kyra spent four days in the hospital and the pain began to subside after about a week. Strictly following the doctor’s orders, she was climbing again later that year.

The surgery corrected her scoliosis, but it presented a new set of problems on the climbing wall.

Because her spine was fused into place, Kyra was unable to arch her back and had trouble bending sideways — important skills for high-level climbers.

Undeterred, she found new ways to work up the wall, honing her technique and problem solving. Kyra’s method isn’t always the easiest, but it works for her.

“It’s often really helpful to focus on what something can do for you, not what it can take away. She’s done that,” said Meg Coyne, USA Climbing national team manager and assistant coach. “It’s absolutely amazing that she can do what other people can do, often better.”

Kyra willed herself into becoming one of the world’s best sport climbers.

She moved to Salt Lake City in 2019 so she could work with the coaches at USA Climbing and, at 23, became one of the first American women to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Nothing was going to get in her way, not even major back surgery.

“I was always kind of defiant and didn’t like being told I couldn’t do something,” she said. “Also, kind of the aspect of I was not naturally the best. I wasn’t used to winning but I really wanted to win. That coupled with having something to overcome really stoked my training.”

Tenacity has put Kyra in position to reach for something else: the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
281K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Paralysis#Usa Climbing#Ap#Aomi Urban Sports Park#Usa Climbing#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Google
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsNBC Sports

The history of Olympic rings, explained: What to know for Tokyo

Between the torch, fanfare and games themselves, the Olympics are filled with timeless traditions. Yet, there is no greater symbol for the event than the Olympic rings. Featured on flags, fields of play and even the athletes themselves, the colorful, interlocked circles are a universal sign of the world’s biggest sporting event. But how did they come to be?
Sportskdal610.com

Olympics-India thrower Chopra overcomes release glitch before Tokyo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says he has ironed out the kinks in his technique and found the optimal release angle ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. The mop-haired Commonwealth and Asian Games champion qualified for Tokyo throwing 87.86 meters last year and posted...
SportsTrumann Democrat

Female surfers overcome sexism's toll to earn Olympic berth

LEMOORE, CALIF. (AP) — Johanne Defay of France was devastated when the mega sponsor Roxy dropped her right before she became a pro surfer in 2014, shattering her confidence and threatening her career altogether. “They were just like ‘Oh, you don’t look this way, you know, for, like, pictures,” Defay...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

What's the Fastest Speed Reached at the Olympics? An Investigation

The world's top athletes gather at the Olympics after years of preparation, shattering records, winning gold and claiming glory for themselves and their nation. Plenty of the upcoming events will showcase athletes' immense strength and skill. But some of the most popular Olympic sports hinge on a different athletic attribute: speed.
TennisVulture

COVID Has Reached the Olympic Village

The Associated Press is reporting that two South African soccer players have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Olympic Village. A South African soccer team video analyst also tested positive. Much has been done to try and make a NBA-esque bubble for the Olympic athletes, including banning spectators, and making anti-sex beds. But those efforts change nothing if an athlete shows up during the incubation phase of the virus, which the South African team members appear to have done. “The timing of the positive results suggests that the PCR test in these individuals was done during the incubation period of the infection, which is how they could be negative in South Africa and then positive in Japan,” the team’s chief medical officer, Dr. Phatho Zondi, said in a statement.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Erica Sullivan overcomes tragedy, depression to make Olympics

The passion for swimming came from her dad, but suddenly Erica Sullivan knew she couldn’t turn to him anymore. John Sullivan, who swam collegiately at Wisconsin, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in April 2017. He died three months later. Devastated, Erica Sullivan knew her dad wouldn’t want her to quit,...
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Badminton reach Games Village

Tokyo [Japan], July 18 (ANI): Indian Badminton Team spearheaded by PV Sindhu and Boxing team lead by Mary Kom has reached the Olympics Village after they were tested on their arrival at the Tokyo airport on Sunday. Earlier in the day, an 88 member Indian contingent including 54 athletes arrived...
SportsPosted by
E! News

Full Speed Ahead: Every Obstacle Sprinter Gabby Thomas Has Overcome to Get to Her First Olympics

Second place isn't where Gabby Thomas wants to finish. But it isn't the worst place to start. The American sprinter is charging into the Tokyo Olympics as the second-fastest woman ever in the 200-meters, having left her competition in the dust at trials last month with the winning time of 21.61 seconds. That puts her behind only the late track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner, who still holds the top two times in the 200m, including the world record of 21.34 seconds set at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.
SportsABC 4

Do you know what the Olympic Rings stand for?

(ABC4) – We are just a few days away from the Tokyo Olympics kicking off. After being delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes from five continents are gearing up to compete for their countries. While the games have yet to begin, we have already seen some of...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
FanSided

John John Florence is on his way to the Tokyo Olympics while overcoming injury

Olympic Surfing team member John John Florence is preparing for his first Olympic experience while dealing with an injury. The USA Surfing team was named a year ago when the Olympics were supposed to be happening. As we all know, the global pandemic pushed the Games back a year and in that time the athletes have been working to perfect their skills. John John Florence is coming off a rough 2019, having an injury that kept him out part of the year. As the second-highest-ranked American male on the WSL tour, Florence secured his place on the Olympic team, but there was more healing to be done.
SportsTODAY.com

What do the Olympic rings represent?

The interlocking rings of the Olympics are a symbol nearly as old as the Games themselves. The Olympic ring symbol was originally created in 1913 by Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, when he drew the colored rings at the top of a letter he’d written, according to the International Olympic Committee. The first Olympics was held in 1896.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. Amid the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call — and Wilson was a finalist. On Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Wilson was a Ravens cheerleader for five seasons. She retired to pursue a career as a model with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, according to the Ravens. “I have only dreamed of is now REAL FREAKING LIFE. Catch me in the newsstands July 22nd!” Wilson posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER WILSON (@summerdoingthings)

Comments / 0

Community Policy