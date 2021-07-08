Cancel
Colorado guv lifts coronavirus pandemic state of emergency

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lifted his pandemic state of emergency on Thursday and rescinded all related executive orders, citing the state’s progress in combating the coronavirus.

The Democrat did sign an executive order focusing on pandemic recovery and promoting vaccinations, his office said in a statement.

The announcements come as Denver prepares to host the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Polis has issued more than 300 executive orders since declaring the state of emergency in March 2020. He extended the emergency on a monthly basis, and the current extension was set to expire on Saturday.

More than 70% of adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the more contagious delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is down. Hospitalizations also are decreasing.

The state health department says nearly 3 million residents have been fully vaccinated and nearly 3.3 million more have received at least one vaccine dose. More than 7,000 people have died in Colorado and more than 560,000 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

