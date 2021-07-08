HBO MAX Is Bringing Another Series To Film In Upstate New York

The Final Girl Support Group is heading to HBO Max. The Grady Hendrix horror novel adaptation will be produced by Charlize Theron and Barbara and Andy Muschietti. Andy will also direct the pilot, probably after he wraps shooting The Flash film for WB, which is in production now. This is just one of the author's works heading in front of cameras: My Best Friend's Exorcism starring Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller with Damon Thomas directing and Chris Landon (Happy Death Day) producing is in post-production, and two of his other novels are in various stages of development. Deadline Hollywood had The Final Girl news first.