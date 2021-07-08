Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Board returns local control to Little Rock School District

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday lifted the last remaining restrictions on the Little Rock School District, returning it fully to local control nearly six and a half years after a state takeover.

Arkansas took over the 21,000-student district in 2015 over lagging test scores at several schools, dissolving the local school board. The state in 2019 returned control to a new board that was elected in November, but kept some limits on its authority.

The restrictions lifted include a requirement that the Little Rock School Board not hire or fire superintendents without the state’s approval, and a prohibition on recognizing any bargaining agent for teachers without state approval. The now-lifted restrictions had also prohibited the district from suing the state.

The local teachers’ union went on strike in 2019 over the state’s ongoing control of the district and their loss of collective bargaining rights. A new state law set to take effect this month, however, banning collective bargaining by most government employees will still prevent the district from recognizing the union as its bargaining agent.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
281K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Hugs as California public school returns to class in person

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — There was pumping music, dancing teachers and lots of hugs as one of the first public schools in California opened fully to in-person learning Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the fight to return to normalcy in the nation’s most populated state, though the masked students served as a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is still far from over.
Bristol, RIPosted by
The Associated Press

Head of district roiled by Rosh Hashanah debate resigns

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — The superintendent of a Rhode Island school district roiled by a debate over starting the coming school year on the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah has resigned. The Providence Journal reports Bristol-Warren Superintendent Jonathan Brice announced his resignation Tuesday saying that the decision was in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy