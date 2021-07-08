Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aransas County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Aransas County in south central Texas Southwestern Refugio County in south central Texas Northeastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 320 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockport, Refugio, Woodsboro, Bayside, Bonnie View, Copano Village, Key Allegro, Palm Harbor and Fulton. This includes the following streams and drainages Dog Branch, Alameda Creek, Medio Creek, Copano Creek, Mission River, Devils Run, Mission Bay, Monkey Slough, Aransas Bay, Dry Creek, Chocolate Swale, Aransas River, Rosa Creek, La, Blanco Creek, Sous Creek and Melon Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Aransas County, TX
City
Rockport, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Bayside, TX
City
Woodsboro, TX
City
Refugio, TX
County
Refugio County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Rockport Refugio#Chocolate Swale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Public HealthNBC News

China rejects WHO's plan for further study of Covid-19 origins

China cannot accept the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of Covid-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback" by the call for a further probe into the pandemic's origins and, specifically, the theory that the virus might have leaked from a Chinese lab.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Jill Biden takes starring role at difficult Olympics

First lady Jill Biden is heading to the closely-watched 2021 Olympic Summer Games where she will lead the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremony, despite COVID-19 concerns in Tokyo. In her first solo international trip as first lady, Biden will go to a city that has entered a new state...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Merkel defends U.S. Nord Stream 2 deal as Ukraine cries foul

BERLIN/KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a deal with the United States that allows the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to proceed as a pragmatic compromise, but Ukraine said it was too weak to ensure Russia behaves the way Kyiv and the West want.

Comments / 0

Community Policy