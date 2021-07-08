4 Time Grammy Award Winning Group is Bringing Their Concert to Rochester!
Have you ever scrolled through social media and had to do a double-take because of what you saw? That happened to me yesterday when I saw a post by one of my favorite bands of all time. For King & Country, a 4 time Grammy award-winning group, just posted their concert line-up for the year and I was shocked to see that they will be bringing their jaw-dropping performance to Rochester, Minnesota on November 14th.1039thedoc.com
