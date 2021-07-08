4 Time Grammy Award Winning Group is Bringing Their Concert to Rochester!

Someone lend me $3 million, please! A new house just popped on the market in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and it is one of the most unique and awesome places you could ever live in! Not only does this house feature 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, but it also has a slide inside AND outside, a secret doorway, an indoor putting green, and some of the most amazing landscaping I've ever seen in my life. Check it out for yourself below. 👇