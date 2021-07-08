Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aransas; Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas South Central Victoria County in south central Texas Southwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 453 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McFaddin, Lamar, Quintana, Tivoli, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Holiday Beach and Austwell. This includes the following streams and drainages Alameda Creek, Kuy Creek, Willow Creek, Copano Creek, Guadalupe River, Aransas Bay, Salt Creek, Hog Bayou, San Antonio Bay, McDonough Bayou, Cushman Bayou, San Antonio River, Melon Creek and Dry Kuy Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED