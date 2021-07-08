10 Best Substitutes For Bisquick

It might surprise you to learn that scientists are just like us. They are deeply concerned with finding solutions for the many pressing questions that surround the universe. One of those questions that has been discussed and hypothesized about in every place, from American kitchen tables to elementary school cafeterias, has finally been put to rest with rigorous lab testing. The question: What is the perfect amount of time to dunk an Oreo in milk? It's a real conundrum for cookie fans and purported cookie-dunking aficionados. Dip it too long, and your Oreo — regardless of its flavor — becomes a mushy mess that breaks apart in your milk. Don't dip the chocolate wafers flanking that creamy center long enough and you might as well have skipped the dunking all together.