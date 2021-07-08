10 Best Substitutes For Bisquick
When you set your sights on making fluffy buttermilk biscuits under a blanket of gravy, or a buttery crumb cake, or sticky fruit cobbler, it can be a real disappointment when you realize you're missing one of the main ingredients. Delicious, flaky recipes like these rely heavily on flour, leavening, and shortening — aka the key components of Bisquick. And if your pantry is devoid of a package of this versatile mix, you might think all is lost, but the good news is there are some suitable substitutes.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0